Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

How to tell your child they have autism

By Raina Delisle
todaysparent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaelene Dundon will never forget the day she realized it was time to tell her preschool son he was autistic.* When they were visiting her eldest son’s classroom for story time, some of the students noticed that the younger boy seemed similar to their autistic classmate and told Dundon’s eldest that his brother had autism. “I suddenly thought, I don’t want other people to know if he doesn’t know. I need to do something about this,” recalls Dundon, an educational and developmental psychologist who works with children and their families. She knew she’d have to tell her child he has autism.

www.todaysparent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Kelly Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autistic Children#Birds#The Birds And The Bees#Autism Research#Dalhousie University#Finding Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Kidspittsburghparent.com

How to prepare your child to face any challenge

My mom, of blessed memory, used to say when things were truly awful, “If you’re breathing, you’ve got choices. You may not like any of them, but you’ve got ‘em. Pick something and try it.”. The ability to look at a bad situation and figure out what choices we do...
KidsParents Magazine

Why Your Child Picks Their Nose and How to Help Them Stop

Nose-picking isn’t just gross—it’s potentially harmful for children. Here’s how to stop the bad habit once and for all. As every parent knows, children sometimes do the grossest things—including picking their nose. Thankfully, "as kids get older, it becomes less socially appropriate, so if they do it, it tends to be more in private and less frequent," says Leah Alexander, M.D., a pediatrician and consultant for Mom Loves Best.
Kidsthedoctorstv.com

How to Help Your Child If They Are ‘Whiteatarian’ and Will Only Eat White Foods

Parents of young children know the struggle of having a picky eater all too well and the situation becomes increasingly difficult if the child is a "whiteatarian." HuffPo defines a "whiteatarian" as someone who only eats white foods -- think plain pasta with butter -- and goes out of their way to avoid colorful fruits and vegetables.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

How to Track Your Child While Giving Them Freedom

Keeping tabs on where your child is and what they’re doing doesn’t typically become a big issue until they hit their teenage years, but it’s still a problem that parents with younger kids need to deal with. It feels like children are growing up faster than ever, which means they’re meeting more friends and going more places without you at a younger age.
Saint Louis, MOFOX2now.com

How to help your child through vaccinations at doctor's appointments

How to help your child through vaccinations at doctor's appointments. How to help your child through vaccinations at doctor's appointments. Maplewood store has natural options to ease illness symptoms. Study finds spending more time on smart devices put you at higher risk for stroke. Pride STL is happening this weekend...
Columbus, OHColumbus Dispatch

Warning signs: How do you know if your child is struggling?

It's a question parents, guardians and loved ones who care for their kids ask themselves every day. But sometimes it's hard to tell when children are in emotional distress. COVID-19 has taken a traumatic toll on the world, and life during the pandemic has been complicated, stressful and full of complications during the the past year and a half.
KidsMedicineNet.com

How to Keep Your Child Safe From Bullying?

Bullying often happens at school, summer camp, afterschool programs, or online. It can range from teasing to posting rumors online to physical threats of violence. Bullying can lead to emotional trauma. Luckily, as a parent, there is a lot you can do to protect your child from bullies. Most children...
Kidsfemalefirst.co.uk

Parenting a child with Autism by Jane Gurnett

Actress, Jane Gurnett, speaks openly about being a mother, dealing with autism and juggling her career, upon the release of her new book, ‘Communicated and Connecting With Your Autistic Child.’. While enjoying a successful acting career with starring roles in TV shows such as The Bill, Diezel, Pascoe and The...
RelationshipsParents Magazine

How to Ask Relatives Not to Talk About Your Child's Body

It can be tough to know what to do when relatives comment on your child's size or eating habits. Here's how to navigate those moments and ask them to stay away from body-related talk. I open the door to frantic hellos from my parents, who I haven't seen in several...
Public Healthmadison

Lauren Lindsey: COVID-19 is harder for people with autism

The COVID-19 pandemic has required the vast majority of us to wear masks. This has predictably become a major source of civic contention: You might be judged a homicidal moron if you refuse, or another type of moron who likes government control if you go along. As an autistic woman,...
Home & Gardenpsychologytoday.com

Making Accommodations Between an Autistic Child and Parent

There is an assumption that autism parents and others carry that developmentally challenged people love gardening and farming. An autism parent of an adult stresses that learning to change and accommodate each other in their relationship is necessary and ongoing. Taking cues from each other and empathizing is the best...
KidsThrive Global

How to Boost Your Child’s Mental Health- Guidelines by Dennis Begos

Every parent wants to take good care of their child. From providing them with nutritious food, getting immunizations, and helping with schoolwork, they will do everything that is possible for them. And if you resonate with this, you should also ask yourself how frequently do you think about a kid’s mental health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy