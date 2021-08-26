Cancel
Unacceptable particularly when entirely preventable **

Regardless of what side we sit on...I would hope we can all agree that loss -- Ronald Mexico 08/26/2021 1:24PM. Unacceptable particularly when entirely preventable ** -- hoos2008 08/26/2021 1:28PM.

virginia.sportswar.com

Someone needs a safe space/trigger warning, and it probably ain’t coach. 😏

Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Daily Mail

Georgia cop, 57, who posted anti-vaxx messages on Facebook and took an anti-parasitic drug meant for horses as a COVID-19 'cure', dies of the virus

A Georgia police officer who frequently posted messages against the COVID-19 vaccines has died of coronavirus. Captain Joe Manning, 57, of the Wayne County Sheriff's office, died after a short battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Before his death, Manning had posted that he was not vaccinated against the virus, celebrating...
Public HealthBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SEPULTURA's DERRICK GREEN Says Showing Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test To Attend Concerts 'Shouldn't Be A Problem'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The MetalSucks Podcast", SEPULTURA frontman Derrick Green was asked how he feels about the increasing number of venues and concert promoters who are requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a current negative test to attend shows. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think it's really important that each person takes responsibility of being as safe as possible. So if you're going to a show, then it shouldn't be a problem to take a test. And if you have a card, then just show your card. I think in these times, it's different from any other times, so you have to take precautions because you don't wanna get other people sick. And you have to be selfless. A lot of times people are just thinking of themselves — unfortunately, only themselves — and they feel that they need to go out and do what they need to do regardless of the consequences that may cause other people. And that's a horrible attitude, I've gotta say. It's really frustrating dealing with people that have this type of 'me, me, me, me' attitude, and it's really slowed a lot of things down. So I think if people are able to just take precaution, have some restraint and just be safe, including the bands, then we can get through this a little bit faster and we can get back to enjoying some type of normalcy in our lives. I don't even know if 'normalcy' is a word [laughs] — or normality in our lives."
