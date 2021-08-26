Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

AI-powered mortgage advisor Home Lending Pal raises $2.2M in pre-Series A round led by TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP

By Christopher Simmons
californianewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, announced today that the TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP (the “Fund”) recently led a pre-Series A investment round in Home Lending Pal, a technology-enabled marketplace that focuses on fair lending practices by using artificial intelligence and distributed ledger technology to turn a complex home research and origination process into an easy online shopping experience for both qualified and unqualified borrowers.

californianewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tmc#Mortgage Lenders#Mortgage Underwriting#Ai#Hmda#Managing Partner#Holland Mortgage#Home Lending Pal#Cowboys#Cfpb#The Limited Partners#Copr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateCommercial Observer

AIG Global Real Estate Joint Venture Targets Southeast Industrial Assets

AIG Global Real Estate (AIG GRE) and LB Asset Management have joined forces to co-invest in an 8.6 million-square-foot portfolio of U.S. industrial properties, the companies announced Monday. The joint venture was formed to invest on behalf of three Korean institutional investors. The portfolio includes 86 industrial properties, primarily located...
Real EstateWorld Bank Blogs

Interest rate risk, prepayment risk, and banks’ securitization of mortgages

Unlike traditional banks that used to hold loans until they matured or were paid off, modern banks prefer to combine assets into pools and sell them to market investors through securitization. This is known as the rising adoption of the originate-to-distribute model in the banking sector. In the mortgage market, banks’ securitization ratio has increased from about 30% in 1994 to more than 50% in 2017 (see figure 1 for the trend).
MarketsValueWalk

This AI-Powered Emerging Hedge Fund Manager Is Blazing A New Path

Investment strategies used by hedge funds have evolved over the years, although the biggest changes have come in the use of computers to develop portfolios. Rosetta Analytics is a woman-founded and woman-led CTA that’s pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and deep reinforcement learning to build and manage alternative investment strategies for institutional and private investors.
Berkeley, CATechCrunch

AI voice, synthetic speech company LOVO gets $4.5M pre-series A funding

LOVO, the Berkeley, California-based artificial intelligence (AI) voice & synthetic speech tool developer, this week closed a $4.5 million pre-Series A round led by South Korean Kakao Entertainment along with Kakao Investment and LG CNS, an IT solution affiliate of LG Group. Its previous investor SkyDeck Fund and a private...
Torrance, CAcalifornianewswire.com

Torrance-based DocMagic Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List

Growth fueled by dramatic increase in adoption of company’s digital mortgage solutions. TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully compliant loan document preparation, automated regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that it has been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the country.
San Francisco, CAcalifornianewswire.com

Nomis Solutions Introduces its Margin Setter Dashboard, Adjusts Mortgage Rate Data Refresh Frequency

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Nomis Solutions (Nomis), a global, industry-leading pricing and profitability management solutions provider, recently introduced several product enhancements to its mortgage technology solution, further enhancing the market intelligence and actionable pricing capabilities available to its mortgage lending clients. Updated data frequency and enhanced coverage further expand users’ view into the granular pricing intel needed to compete more effectively in local markets, and brand-new Margin Setter functionality enables users to better maintain a strategic and competitive market position, despite a constantly shifting landscape.
Businesscalifornianewswire.com

Site Preparations, LLC Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Privately Held US Companies

GAP, Pa., Aug 25, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Site Preparations, LLC, a garage and shed foundation installation company headquartered in Gap, PA, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #3119 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 121% for the period from 2017-2020. The company is listed on the Inc. 5000 list under its shortened brand name, Site Prep.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Press

Shield AI Raises $210 Million Series D Round

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI a fast-growing defense technology company developing AI and self-driving technologies for aircraft, today announced it has raised $210M in equity financing as part of a Series D fundraising round, increasing its valuation past the billion-dollar mark. The management team projects an additional $75M in debt and $15M in equity to be secured in the coming weeks, bringing the total Series D proceeds to $300M.
Alamo, CAcalifornianewswire.com

Del Monte Group Launches Wealth Podcast: A Place of Possibility

ALAMO, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Today, Greater Bay Area wealth management firm Del Monte Group announces the launch of “A Place of Possibility” podcast, co-hosted by Del Monte Group founder Richard Del Monte and partner and COO Angela Wright. “A Place of Possibility” was developed as a new avenue to...
EconomyCredit Union Times

Streamlining the Home Equity Lending Process With Technology

No matter what the status of the market is, it is always a good time for credit unions to expand their offerings to include home equity loans to create a balanced portfolio of different types of loans. The lack of housing stock and high prices for the homes that are on the market have decreased home sales, and this makes home equity loans even more attractive to homeowners.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Integrated DeFi Hub OpenSwap Raises $1.5M in Latest Funding Round

[PRESS RELEASE – Hong Kong, Hong Kong, 23rd August, 2021]. OpenSwap, the interchain DeFi Hub and liquidity booster for traders, has raised $1.5 million in its latest funding round. Led by prominent VC firms NGC Ventures and Coin98 Ventures, the round attracted investment from BR Capital, Legos Capital, Double Peak...
RetailPosted by
pymnts

B2B Platform Alerzo Raises $10.5M In Series A Round

B2B tech and services platform Alerzo, based in Nigeria and Singapore, has announced it raised $10.5 million in a Series A funding round, Nairametrics reported. The company’s total funding is now over $20 million. Alerzo, which was launched in 2019, works to empower informal retailers with various tools, the report...
Economychatsports.com

ARterra Labs raises investment in seed funding round

North American NFT startup ARterra Labs has raised an undisclosed amount during a seed fundraising campaign ahead of the launch of ARterra Platform. The seed round was led by investment company Woodstock Fund, with participation from Youbi Capital, LD Capital, 42 Fund and Baikal Blockchain Research Laboratory. In addition, ARterra’s...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Home buying and selling platform Reali raises $250M in Series B round

Reali, a startup that wants to streamline second-time home buying, raised $250 million in Series B funding, with plans to scale its operations in California and eventually the rest of the country. Early-stage venture fund Zeev Ventures led the round, which included $75 million in equity, $25 million in venture...
Ann Arbor, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor’s Blumira raises $10.3M in series A funding round

ANN ARBOR – Cybersecurity provider Blumira announced this week it recently secured $10.3 million in a series A funding round. The firm, which specializes in automated threat detection and response technology for the mid-market, was founded in 2018 by IT security professionals Steve Fuller and Matthew Warner. Fuller, Blumira’s CEO,...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Trifecta Raises $20M in Series-B Funding Led by Spring Lake Equity Partners To Accelerate Already Rapid Growth

A Category Leader in the Ready to Eat Organic Meal Delivery Market. SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Trifecta, a leading organic food delivery service in the United States, today announced the closing of a $20 million series-B funding round, led by Spring Lake Equity Partners (Plated, Signify Health), a Boston-based venture capital firm. Additional investors who contributed to the round include Data Point Capital (Draft Kings, Rent the Runway), Raptor Group (Airbnb, Spotify, Twitter, Uber), and Hall Group. While already profitable with an annual run rate north of $100MM, this round will enable the Company to continue growing at its current rapid pace. Over the past four years, the company has experienced annual average revenue growth of over 145.0% which has propelled Trifecta to become one of the largest brands in the industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy