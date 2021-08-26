AI-powered mortgage advisor Home Lending Pal raises $2.2M in pre-Series A round led by TMC Emerging Technology Fund LP

Unlike traditional banks that used to hold loans until they matured or were paid off, modern banks prefer to combine assets into pools and sell them to market investors through securitization. This is known as the rising adoption of the originate-to-distribute model in the banking sector. In the mortgage market, banks’ securitization ratio has increased from about 30% in 1994 to more than 50% in 2017 (see figure 1 for the trend).