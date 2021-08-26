Deathsmiles I & II DLC will crossover with Cave’s Gothic wa Mahou Otome

It says a lot about a game that can change someone so set in their ways as me. In a team, I’m always the support character of the group. I’m always the healer, the ranged attacker protecting my melee-favouring friends. And that inclination filters through into single-player too. I’m always the nice guy, the paragon, the do-gooder. But then along comes King’s Bounty II to throw that virtuous persona right in the bin. It’s got me flip-flopping from the people’s hero to an underhand thief and back again in the course of a few minutes. I’ve become a confused mess of morality, and I’ve never been happier to say so.