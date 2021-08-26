Deathsmiles I & II DLC will crossover with Cave’s Gothic wa Mahou Otome
More frilly dresses and big shoes than you can handle. Deathsmiles I & II hasn’t even taken to the skies yet, but that won’t stop publisher City Connection from already laying out some incoming DLC downloads, waiting in the wings for the Goth-Lolita shmup. Arriving day and date with the button-mashing title, the DLC pack will see characters from Cave’s mobile shmup Gothic wa Mahou Otome bring their own brand of Gothic warfare to the ladies of the Deathsmiles universe.www.destructoid.com
