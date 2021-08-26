Torrance-based DocMagic Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List

The marketing technology trailblazer has experienced explosive growth and is on pace for its best year ever. MessageGears, the customer marketing software company, has been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, which was revealed. MessageGears has now been on the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row. The company, boosted by its trailblazing technology that large consumer brands use to deploy marketing campaigns at scale, has experienced explosive growth over the last three years and is on pace for record growth again in 2021.