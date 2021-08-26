Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

This ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star just lost her mother to COVID on her wedding day

By Madeleine Marr
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the happiest days of her life turned to heartbreak Wednesday for Alexia Echevarria. The “Real Housewives of Miami” star announced Wednesday that her mother had died of COVID that same day she was set to get married. The wedding to businessman Todd Nepola was canceled; the new date has not been set.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Society
Miami, FL
Society
Local
Florida Entertainment
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Miami, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Real Housewives#Covid#Venue#Rhom#Peacock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Loren Cries at Home While Newborn Remains in NICU

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are now parents of two! The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Aug. 16, they announced on Thursday. "Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected!" Loren shared on Instagram, posting photos from the hospital. "Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! 🧿💙🤍 #teambrovarnik #boymama #beyondblessed."
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Hilary Duff Just Revealed Her 4 Symptoms of Breakthrough COVID

When the coronavirus vaccine rollout began at the end of 2020, to many, it sounded like the means to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. But decreased vaccination rates and the Delta variant had other plans for us. The highly transmissible form of the virus has managed to evade some of the protection provided by the vaccines. Though experts say the shots are still the best way to avoid a serious or fatal bout of COVID-19, it seems that as we get further and further from our initial shots and the Delta variant continues to take over, there have been an increasing number of breakthrough infections, which refers to cases among those who are vaccinated. Recently, celebrities have been coming forward with their stories of breakthrough COVID. The latest star to share her struggle is actor and singer Hilary Duff, who revealed her COVID symptoms on Instagram on Aug. 20. Read on to find out what she's been experiencing and what you should look out for.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

'Real Housewives' star Erika Jayne puts death threats on blast

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne has been on the receiving end of death threats. The reality star and Broadway performer took aim at her critics Friday in two separate Instagram posts. The first is a screenshot she took from a "Real Housewives" fan account that shared the report that she allegedly spent $25 million from her estranged husband Tom Girardi's law firm to pay for glam, credit card purchases, among other things.
Women's HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Lauren Burnham Breast-Feeds Both Twin Babies at Once in Sweet Shot: The ‘Hardest’ Thing

Breast-feeding both babies! Lauren Burnham reflected on her nursing journey in a Thursday, August 5, social media upload. “World breastfeeding week. A celebration of one of the hardest things I’ve ever done,” the Bachelor alum, 29, wrote via Instagram. “I’m in awe of all the ladies that make it look so effortless and even the ones who don’t. You. Are. Superheroes.”
Houston, TXmyhoustonmajic.com

Beyoncé’s Former Bodyguard Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Craig Adams, a Houston trainer and Beyoncé’s former bodyguard, has died from COVID-19. Tina Lawson shared the news on Instagram, saying, “Craig was a fitness trainer and was healthy. This is only the latest of many friends and family that were lost to COVID.”. She also said, “This horrible killer...
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Falynn Guobadia Announces Pregnancy

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ may be between seasons, but the plot most certainly continues to thicken. For, Falynn Guobadia – who notably starred on season 13 of the Bravo hit – has announced she is expecting her fourth child…a mere matter of months after announcing her split from husband Simon Guobadia. The same Simon Guobadia who is now engaged to RHOA’s Porsha Williams.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Porsha Williams Exits Dish Nation After 8 Years

Porsha Williams is moving on to pastures new. For, the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star has announced her departure from Dish Nation radio after 8 years. The popular RHOA star announced the news moments ago on social media. She wrote:. “Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard....
Atlanta, GAbravotv.com

Eva Marcille Shares an Adorable Update on Her Youngest Son: "Really Maverick?"

We know Eva Marcille's kids love a sweet treat, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's youngest son recently had a craving for a salty snack. "Really Maverick???" Eva captioned an Instagram photo showing the little one sitting on the floor with an adorably guilty look on his face. The almost-2-year-old was holding a bag of potato chips, but the contents of the bag were spilled out on the floor. "I’m calling on peaceful and merciful Jesus right now," Eva joked. "Boy you know you wrong and completely out of line…. KIDS."
Miami, FLnickiswift.com

Real Housewives Of Miami's Alexia Echevarria Reveals Tragic Loss

Tragedy struck on what should have been the "happiest day" of Alexia Echevarria's life. The "Real Housewives of Miami" star was supposed to be walking down the aisle to fiance Todd Nepola on August 25, instead she said goodbye to her mom. Alexia, who recently starred in Netflix's hit docuseries "Cocaine Cowboys," has suffered multiple tragedies. The 54-year-old opened up on the show about the hardships she faced marrying her first husband and the father of her two sons, drug dealer Pedro "Pegy" Rosello, per Daily Mail.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Prayers Up! Former ‘RHOA’ Star, Nene Leakes, Reveals Her Husband Gregg Is ‘At Home Dying’

Former “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star, Nene Leakes, shared that her husband and beloved reality star, Gregg Leakes is “fighting for his life.”. While at her new lounge, The Linnethia, a fan captured of video of Nene sharing a health update on her hubby. Gregg is suffering from cancer, and according to Nene, he is currently “transitioning to the other side.” In the video you can hear Nene say, “when you see me, you see my son give us a lot of love okay, my husband is transitioning to the other side.”
Relationship AdvicePopculture

'Real Housewives' Star's Ex Husband Is Set to Remarry After Heated Divorce

Real Housewives of Orange County star Jim Edmonds is an engaged man. His now fiancé, Kortnie O'Connor announced the news via social media with a post showing off her new diamond. "Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie," she captioned on the image shared to Instagram according to Page Six.

Comments / 0

Community Policy