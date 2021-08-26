Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Female Afghan robotics team hopes to work for country

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ and ALEXIS TRIBOULARD
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIHhK_0bdnDzfq00
Mexico Afghan All Girls Robotics Team Martha Delgado, Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights at the Ministry of Foreign Relations of Mexico, talks with members of the Afghan all-girls robotics team, after an interview in Mexico City, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. After international efforts and coordination from a diverse group of volunteers to evacuate the team, the girls are begging the international community to help get their families to safety amid evacuations for people fleeing the Taliban takeover as the U.S. pulls out. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) (Eduardo Verdugo)

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — An all-woman Afghan robotics team known as the “Afghan Dreamers” are now safe in Mexico, and say they want to help others who remain in their country after the Taliban takeover.

“We are concerned with what will happen to our home," said Saghar, who asked that her last name not be used to avoid endangering her family members who remain in Afghanistan.

"Many people are leaving, but there are still girls who have dreams, there are also people who have dreams, and we want countries around the world to help Afghanistan to have peace over there so that the girls over there can have the opportunities to continue their path as well.”

The four women, accompanied by a sister and another man, arrived Tuesday after travelling through six countries to reach Mexico. They fled Afghanistan after the takeover of the country earlier this month by the Taliban, who have been hostile to women working or going to school after a certain age.

They said Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press that they intended to keep working, and save those who were left behind.

“The reason that we left was that we didn’t want our history to be ended by Taliban,” said Saghar. “We wanted to continue the path that we started to continue to go for our achievements and to go for having our dreams through reality. So that’s why we decided to leave Afghanistan and go for somewhere safe.”

Saghar, 17, who along with her teammates has competed in robotics competitions and won an award in 2017. The young women — who have embroidered team uniforms — had won international attention, and had recently taken on the challenge of constructing ventilators out of car parts for COVID-19 patients.

But their very success made it dangerous for them in Afghanistan.

“The situation outside of our homes were really high, risky, and even especially for our team who have been, you know, has a high profile, status and achievement and which is not something that is in favor of the Taliban regime,” said Saghar.

The young women had decided to flee a month or two before their western city of Herat fell to the Taliban in early August; the tension had become unbearable.

“We were so stressed out we couldn’t eat and sleep well for many days,” said Saghar. “And we were like, even crying many times and sitting together and crying and thinking about what a solution can we have.”

Mexico’s interior secretary, Olga Sánchez Cordero, said Wednesday that Mexico would grant asylum “to those Afghan citizens who require it.”

It is unclear how many more Afghans will be able to get out.

Mexico welcomed another group of 124 Afghan media workers and their families Wednesday after the group fled their country because of the Taliban takeover. The Foreign Relations Department said the Afghans had worked for The New York Times and “various media outlets” and had requested humanitarian visas because of the Taliban’s hostility toward journalists.

Mexico's offer of safe haven to Afghan journalists is a sharp contrast in a country that is unable to protect its own reporters.

But Mexico said the Afghan Dreamers will be allowed to choose where they want to go, which country they choose to seek asylum in, and what they want to do.

“Mexico is not expecting them to stay or go, but rather that they decide what they want to do," said Assistant Foreign Relations Secretary Martha Delgado.

For now, the young women are thinking about everything they had to leave behind, and all the other Afghans condemned to live under the Taliban's harsh rules.

“It was really quite hard when we decided to leave Afghanistan because we left our beloved ones over there, our home, our memories, and everything over there,” Saghar said. “We, you know, saved our selves from that situation, we had calls from the children and our families saying that please save us the same as you did for yourself.”

“We hope that we find a way to help them as well," she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghans#Visas#Foreign Relations#The Associated Press#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Mexico City
Related
U.S. Politicsthelibertydaily.com

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Judges from around the world work to save female Afghan colleagues amid waning hope

A previous version of this article incorrectly said that the International Association of Women Judges said the U.S. government was not helpful in their efforts to get Afghan female judges out of Afghanistan. The government has provided some help. Also, an Afghan judge who was near the site of the bombing at the Kabul airport was with her niece, not her daughter. The article has been corrected.
AdvocacyIola Register

How U.S. female activists are working to rescue Afghan women

Amid the anguishing news about the Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan came the uplifting story of a 60-year-old Oklahoma woman who organized the escape of 10 members of the Afghan all-girls robotics team. “I just decided to take any action I could to save a few,” Allyson Reneau wrote on Instagram,...
TechnologyFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Former members of Afghan girls robotics team arrive in Mexico

MEXICO CITY - Former members of an all-girls robotics team known as the Afghan Dreamers have safely been evacuated from Afghanistan amid the Taliban takeover of the country. According to the Digital Citizen Fund (DCF), the team's parent organization, four girls arrived in Mexico on Aug. 24. Last week, 10 other girls were safely evacuated to Doha, Qatar.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Afghan Dreamers’ Film, on Female Robotics Team, Underway as Producer Describes ‘White-Knuckle Panic’ Around Evacuation (EXCLUSIVE)

Members of an all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan, the majority of whom narrowly fled the country following the Taliban’s brutal takeover of power, are the subjects of a new feature documentary depicting the group’s rise to become national heroes, Variety can reveal. Directed by David Greenwald and produced by Beth Murphy, “Afghan Dreamers” — named after the original team of six girls — is in post-production, though currently on hold as the pair frantically works to ensure the young women and their families are safe and secure after escaping the Taliban. Variety can confirm that most of the girls are now in...
Societycounton2.com

US mom helps rescue Afghan girls robotics team

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — The young Afghan women who inspired much of the world with their work as members of the all-female Afghan Robotics team are safe, thanks in part to the tireless efforts of an Oklahoma mom. Allyson Reneau told NewsNation Prime’s Marni Hughes on Monday that she met...
WorldIFLScience

Half Of The Afghan All-Girl Robotics Team Have Successfully Fled Afghanistan

Three days ago, IFLScience reported on a brilliant all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan that was begging to escape their home country and move to Canada, as they faced an uncertain future under the new control of the Taliban government. Now, reports are emerging that exactly half of the team have successfully fled the country and arrived in Qatar, with hopes of a brighter future and the ability to continue inventing.
Aerospace & DefenseFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

10 members of Afghan girls robotics team safely evacuated to Qatar

DOHA, Qatar - Ten members of an all-girls robotics team from Afghanistan have successfully fled the country in the wake of the Taliban takeover. According to the Digital Citizen Fund (DCF), the team's parent organization, the girls were safely evacuated to Doha, Qatar. DCF executives Roya Mahboob and Elizabeth Schaeffer Brown began working with Qatar to remove the girls on Aug. 12.
EngineeringNPR

The Future Of The Afghan Girls Robotics Team Is Precarious

In 2017, the Afghan girls robotics team made headlines when they came to Washington for an international competition. They represented a new Afghanistan, one where girls and women were getting opportunities long denied. Today, these girls face a precarious future with the Taliban again in charge of their homeland. NPR's Greg Myre met the robotics team in Washington four years ago, and he's spoken with their American lawyer who's trying to ensure their safety. Greg, what's the situation for these girls right now? Are they safe?
Worldmymodernmet.com

Afghan All-Girls Robotics Team Desperate To Get to Canada for Safety and Education

Control of Afghanistan has fallen to the extremist group known as the Taliban after 20 years of American military occupation. Many around the world and in Afghanistan fear the return of the fundamentalist strictures which were imposed under the group's rule from 1996 to 2001—particularly the oppression of women and girls. The Afghan all-girl robotics team (known as the Afghan Dreamers) are among the many women who fear for what the return of the Taliban will mean. The young women are reportedly desperately seeking asylum in Canada in fear for their safety and their right to continue their education.
EngineeringFreethink

The plea to save the Afghan girls robotics team from the Taliban

With the Taliban now in control of Afghanistan, a New York-based human rights lawyer is trying desperately to have the nation’s all-girls robotics team evacuated to Canada. “We are literally begging the Canadian government, we’re begging Prime Minister [Justin] Trudeau, who has been an amazing supporter of the Afghan girls robotics team, to please allow them to come to Canada,” Kimberley Motley told CBC News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy