Many Kids Have Missed Routine Vaccines, Worrying Doctors As School Starts

By Yuki Noguchi
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 4 days ago
As she does ahead of every school year, Karen Schwind and the team of school nurses she manages in the New Braunfels Independent School District in central Texas spent a lot of time checking every student's immunization records against the state's database. The nurses also checked with parents and doctors' offices to ensure all students had received their required shots for measles, mumps, diphtheria, meningitis and other childhood diseases before classes started.

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

KidsPosted by
Vice

A Parent Sent Their Child to Day Care With COVID Symptoms. Now 15 Kids Are Sick.

Fifteen children and a staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 after a parent sent their kid to day care in Ontario with symptoms. York Region Public Health told VICE World News a parent in Vaughan, about 45 minutes north of Toronto, has been fined $880 for violating an isolation order by sending their child to day care with symptoms.
Kidshealththoroughfare.com

Parents Beg Pediatricians To Vaccinate Their Children Under 12

Parents across the country are pleading with pediatricians to allow their children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved one COVID-19 vaccine—the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine—the vaccine is not yet recommended for use in those below the age of 12. More than that, the American Academy of Pediatrics has cautioned against the “use of COVID-19 vaccines in children under 12.”
San Francisco, CASFGate

The vaccinated are worried and scientists don't have answers

Anecdotes tell us what the data can't: Vaccinated people appear to be getting the coronavirus at a surprisingly high rate. But exactly how often isn't clear, nor is it certain how likely they are to spread the virus to others. And now, there's growing concern that vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to serious illness than previously thought.
Royal Oak, MImetroparent.com

The Current CDC Vaccine Schedule for Children

Keeping measles, hepatitis and polio far away from children is every parent’s goal, and the best way to do that is to follow the immunization schedule put out every year by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rita Patel, the program director of the pediatric residency at Beaumont Children’s...
Kids983thecoast.com

State Urges Parents To Get Kids Caught Up On Routine Vaccinations

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is urging parents to get their kids up to date on all of the routine vaccinations they’ll need for the start of school. Spokesperson Lynn Sutfin tells WSJM News kids have fallen behind. “During the pandemic, perhaps some of those routine checkups...
Kidsednc.org

N.C. kids are going back to school. How many 12-17-year-olds are vaccinated?

With the start of school just days away for most districts, many 12-17-year-olds are not vaccinated in North Carolina. Students ages 12 and up can get the Pfizer vaccine, but as of July 21, only 24% of North Carolinians aged 12-17 were fully vaccinated, according to state Secretary of Health and Human Services Mandy Cohen. By Aug. 16, that number has edged up to 29.3%.

