Comedy Series, ‘Get Laughs or Cry Trying with Ken Rudnick’ is official selection at Battle of the Sketches

By Christopher Simmons
californianewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — “Get Laughs or Cry Trying” is a fresh digital sketch comedy series, releasing original sketches on 4K HD on YouTube every Sunday through January 16, 2022, followed by HD release the next day on Instagram. The second episode, “PostMurder” premiered July 25, 2021, and is an Official Selection of The 4th Annual Battle of the Sketches.

