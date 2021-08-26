Cancel
El Cajon, CA

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in El Cajon

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A 36-year-old San Diego man was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting another man in El Cajon early Wednesday, police said.

Chantell Tompkins was booked into jail on suspicion of murder in the death of 30-year-old Andre Carrol, police said.

Officers responded to a call about gunfire around 12:20 a.m. in the area of Mollison and Sandalwood Drive, Lt. Keith MacArthur said. They found Carrol with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A witness told police the possible shooter left in a box truck. Officers later spotted the truck on westbound Interstate 8 near Interstate 15, McArthur said. Officers followed the truck, called in San Diego police as backup and stopped the truck.

The driver, identified by police as Tompkins, was arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail. Police said they believe there are no outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
