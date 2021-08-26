Hospitalizations escalate during dramatic COVID surge

Rising COVID activity has led to the return of visitation restrictions for hospitals in some parts of New Jersey. Under color-coded visitation guidelines adopted across the state’s hospitals, the Southeast and Southwest regions of the state are now at level yellow. Level yellow generally allows hospitalized patients to receive just one visitor at a time, with precautions such as masking and symptom screening. However, visitors are not allowed for COVID patients or those who are immunocompromised, except under certain circumstances approved by the care team. Those circumstances include care being provided to pediatric patients or patients with an intellectual, developmental, or other cognitive disability.