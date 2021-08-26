Cancel
Hospitalizations escalate during dramatic COVID surge

By CNN Wire
KTEN.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- More than 100,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US -- the first time that level has been reached since January -- as medical workers say they're once again struggling to treat waves of patients. The latest figure, amid a summer surge in COVID-19 cases driven by...

www.kten.com

Related
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Georgia Statevaldostatoday.com

Georgia hospitals declaring diversion due to COVID surge

To reduce the strain on EMS and emergency departments many hospitals in Georgia are having to declare diversion, according to the Georgia DPH. Diversion is a term used for ambulance transports in regards to patients being transported to other local facilities that are able to provide normal emergency care to patients who are being transported by an ambulance.
Oregon Statekptv.com

Oregon National Guardsman shares experience of working in hospital during surge

MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) – The Delta Variant of COVID-19 continues to surge in Oregon and across the country, and hospitals are getting closer to reaching full capacity. Due to the surge, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has authorized up to 1,500 national guard members to help hospitals across the state. So far, there are at least 500 soldiers activated.
Richmond, VAPosted by
WTKR News 3

Richmond doctors report COVID hospitalization surge

Dr. Avula believed the state would continue to see hospitalizations. He said that he hopes over the next six months, enough of the population would get vaccinated, along with the natural immunity in place for those who had already been infected, to stop the swirling of disease.
Idaho StatePost Register

Idaho hospitals are 'completely stressed' from COVID surge

This surge of new COVID-19 cases doesn’t look like last summer’s surge. It’s worse, officials say. “We are not just repeating the surge that we saw in the summer of 2020. We’re actually beating that surge, and we are inching more toward the surge we saw last winter,” said Dr. Kathryn Turner, a public health researcher at the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Morehead, KYwymt.com

Hospital in Morehead converts unit into surge COVID ICU

MOREHEAD, Ky (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 task force at St. Claire Healthcare has been working behind the scenes to prepare the hospital to handle a spike in COVID-positive patients. On Sunday, August 15, St. Claire Regional Medical Center’s post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) was converted to a Surge COVID ICU. A portion of the COVID-positive patients currently admitted to ICU were transferred to the surge unit to make space for incoming COVID-positive admissions.
Midland, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

Midland Hospital Reaches Maximum Capacity With Covid Surge

MIDLAND, TX – The pandemic is once again straining local hospitals to the max as cases increase exponentially in Midland. According to officials at Medical Center Hospital, the hospital is at maximum capacity. As of Monday night, the hospital is treating 300 patients –– with 87 of them facing complications from Covid-19.
Public Healthnjbmagazine.com

NJ Hospital Visitation Restrictions Return as COVID Surges

Rising COVID activity has led to the return of visitation restrictions for hospitals in some parts of New Jersey. Under color-coded visitation guidelines adopted across the state’s hospitals, the Southeast and Southwest regions of the state are now at level yellow. Level yellow generally allows hospitalized patients to receive just one visitor at a time, with precautions such as masking and symptom screening. However, visitors are not allowed for COVID patients or those who are immunocompromised, except under certain circumstances approved by the care team. Those circumstances include care being provided to pediatric patients or patients with an intellectual, developmental, or other cognitive disability.
Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho warns of COVID patient surge, hospitals ‘overwhelmed’

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hospitals are reporting record numbers of COVID-19 patients on ventilators and public health officials have reactivated a “crisis standards of care” task force. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare warns that based on the current rate of spread, Idaho could see as many as 30,000...
Indiana Statemax983.net

COVID-19 Surge Creating Challenges for Indiana Hospitals

As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, so do hospitalizations. More than 1,700 Hoosiers were in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms as of Thursday, the highest number since January. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says the biggest challenge for hospitals right now isn’t space but staffing. “That’s a critical issue,...
Washington StateWRAL

The Latest: COVID hospitalizations surge in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash, — Washington state health officials say the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is doubling every 18 to 19 days in the state. Dr. Umair Shah is the state secretary of health and said Wednesday that the surge driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus has “stressed, stretched and strained” hospital resources across the state,.
Public HealthBBC

Smoking surge in young during Covid lockdown

England saw a rise in young adults taking up smoking during the first lockdown, according to a study. The number of 18 to 34-year-olds who classed themselves as smokers increased by a quarter, from 21.5% to 26.8%, says Cancer Research UK. The data does not explain why the changes occurred...
Public HealthKAKE TV

This is how to prevent another 100,000 Covid deaths by December, Fauci says

With nearly 100,000 Americans hospitalized with Covid-19 and infections surging among the unvaccinated population, it's possible another 100,000 people could die from the virus by December, according to a recent University of Washington model. "What is going on now is both entirely predictable, but entirely preventable," Dr. Anthony Fauci, director...

