At 6:00 AM EST tomorrow, football fans around the world will gather around their TV screens to watch old men pull balls out of bowls. Wait... it’s not what you think... The Champions League Draw is always an exciting time of year, because it offers fans a glimpse at which teams they will have to overcome to make it into the Champions League group stage. This season, it will be held in Istanbul, Turkey. Borussia Dortmund are in Pot 2: here’s their position, along with the rest of the clubs in the competition: