Djokovic's true Slam bid at US Open starts against qualifier

Novak Djokovic said winning the calendar-year Grand Slam would be the highlight of his career in a news conference on Friday at the US Open. "I think it's an easy question -- yes, it would be," he said when asked if winning all four majors in 2021 would be his greatest professional accomplishment. "Obviously I know how big of an opportunity is in front of me here in New York where historically I've played really well over the years. It's probably the most entertaining tennis court that we have. Crowd will be back [in the] stadium.