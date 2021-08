College football is finally back, which gives us an excuse to cast our eye over some of the top prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. The storylines are plentiful. DJ Uiagalelei steps in to replace Trevor Lawrence as Clemson's starter, Jimbo Fisher leads out a talent-rich Texas A&M outfit, Lincoln Riley looks to continue his dynasty under center, the Big 12 faces pressure as it prepares for life without Texas and Oklahoma, COVID disruptions are limited, and players both rightly and finally reap the benefits of the recently-approved NIL legislation.