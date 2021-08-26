Cancel
Blood of Heroes preview – Coordinate, cooperate, get bloody

By Logan Broadley
pcinvasion.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlood of Heroes developer Vizor Games treated me to a preview of the new PvP melee before its open beta started swinging. I got to watch the developers in action, playing their own game. Then I was dropped into some 3v3 Brawls and 5v5 Domination matches to fend for myself.

#The Blood Of Heroes#Vizor Games#Pvp#Duel#Brawl
