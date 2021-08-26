Blood of Heroes preview – Coordinate, cooperate, get bloody

Project Lumina shared a new battle preview trailer today for Melty Blood: Type Lumina, which features Miyako Arima. The eldest daughter of the Arima branch family, which took Shiki in as a child. Currently in the fifth grade, she sees herself as Shiki’s other sister. Her feelings are easy to see as she always wears her heart on her sleeve. She unabashedly adores her kind, quiet older “brother,” but whenever he is near, she becomes so nervous she can barely speak. This continued for many years until Shiki was suddenly called back to the Tohno family, and Miyako did not take the news well. She learned bajiquan by observing others in her family’s dojo, though it now sits unused. Although she was nowhere near the skill of a true martial artist, her abilities quickly flourish in the ensuing battles. Her destructive powers make it hard to believe she is only 11 years old.