Tennis

US Open 2021: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored to win

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Open is welcoming fans back to the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., after holding its 2020 event without spectators. Although several top names will be missing in action due to injury -- including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Venus Williams -- the No. 1-ranked players on both singles tours will be looking to regain their form from Wimbledon after disappointing performances at the Olympics. Ash Barty of Australia will be going for her second straight major title and third overall.

Rafael Nadal
Serena Williams
Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
French Open
Tennis
Japan
Germany
Tokyo, JP
Sports
TennisNew York Post

Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka get challenging US Open draws

Due to the pandemic, the USTA decided against holding its usual elaborate U.S. Open draw ceremony with moderator and guests. Just a simple press release announced the draw at noon as Novak Djokovic guns for the Grand Slam and his record 21st major title while the women’s draw goes without either of the Williams sisters for the first time since 2002.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic was being harassed', says gold medalist

Novak Djokovic has had to face the first big disappointment of his extraordinary 2021, in which he has won all the Grand Slams disputed up to now. The number 1 in the world, who was chasing the dream of achieving the 'Calendar Golden Slam', left the stage in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics at the hands of Alexander Zverev.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Rafael Nadal is the greatest ever', says American star

A couple of weeks after their epic Roland Garros semi-final clash, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic met in the same round of the Canadian Masters and in Cincinnati in 2013. Starting the year a little later due to an injury sustained in the season Previously, Nadal was among the players to beat between February and September, adding an incredible streak and becoming a contender for the ATP throne.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic plays the piano before the US Open!

World number one Novak Djokovic is ready and energized for the US Open 2021. The Serbian tennis player has recharged his batteries and is ready to try his way into tennis history. If successful in New York Nole would become the first player in the Open era to conquer the Grand Slam (only Rod Laver did in history but not in the Open era).
Cincinnati, OHBirmingham Star

Novak Djokovic is still favourite for US Open: Alexander

Cincinnati [USA], August 23 (ANI): Riding on an 11-match winning streak after winning the WesternSouthern Open, the German tennis star, Alexander Zverev still thinks that Novak Djokovic is the favourite for the next week's US Open. Zverev got past Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3 to lift his fifth ATP Masters 1000...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

US Open 2021 preview: Novak Djokovic can write history

No turn of words: Novak Djokovic is the great favorite for the final victory at the US Open 2021, Grand Slam in which the Serbian champion will be able to potentially rewrite the history of tennis, right on the Flushing Meadows hard-courts, in front of the crowd and without the presence of his hated Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Tennissandiegouniontribune.com

US Open Lookahead: No. 1 seeds Djokovic, Barty get started

NEW YORK — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY. The second day of the tournament brings the No. 1 seeds into action. Novak Djokovic would become the first man since 1969 to win a calendar-year Grand Slam and break a tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most major titles among men if he wins the tournament. He tied them with 20 after winning this year’s Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. Djokovic plays the first match of the night session in Arthur Ashe Stadium against qualifier Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark. Women’s No. 1 seed Ash Barty faces Vera Zvonareva, the 2010 U.S. Open runner-up, on Ashe in an afternoon match. It’s her return to Flushing Meadows after skipping the tournament last year, when it was played without fans. Also returning is Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 champion who was injured last year. Seeded sixth, she opens against Viktorija Golubic following Djokovic’s match.
Tennisfanbuzz.com

Serena Williams’ Daughter Already Looks Like a Future Tennis Star

Serena and Venus Williams have dominated the international tennis scene for the past two decades. The Williams reign may not end anytime soon. Serena Jameka Williams is a living, breathing tennis court god. Her powerful serves, unbelievable aces and racket skills have won her 23 singles Grand Slam titles. And that’s not even counting her doubles titles.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Serena Williams Grabs Attention with Her Huge Afro & Stunning Glow while Wearing Cleavage-Baring Pink Outfit

Serena Williams showed off her big, natural hair in a stunning photo, leaving her fans in awe. Scroll down to see what fans thought of the tennis superstar's look. Tennis player Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in the world. The 23-time Grand Slam champion's incredible strength and grace on the court leaves many fans speechless.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka stylist for Levi's!

After collaborations with Nike, Adeam, Louis Vuitton, TAG Heuer, and many others, the Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka announced a few months ago her collaboration with the Levi's capsule collection, which pays homage to her Japanese roots. Naomi will not only be a stylist for this campaign, but also a...

