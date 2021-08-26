US Open 2021: How to watch, who's playing, who's favored to win
The U.S. Open is welcoming fans back to the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., after holding its 2020 event without spectators. Although several top names will be missing in action due to injury -- including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Venus Williams -- the No. 1-ranked players on both singles tours will be looking to regain their form from Wimbledon after disappointing performances at the Olympics. Ash Barty of Australia will be going for her second straight major title and third overall.www.nbcsports.com
