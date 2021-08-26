Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

‘The Wonder Years’: Dulé Hill And E.J. Williams Talk Challenge Of Reenacting Painful Moments From History

By Rosy Cordero
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NhHmx_0bdnCafs00

The ABC revival of The Wonder Years is gearing up to premiere on Sept. 22 and the network has released the first trailer (above).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9N0j_0bdnCafs00

Its new incarnation follows the Black middle-class Williams family in Montgomery, AL, during the turbulent late 1960s. Dean Williams (Elisha “E.J.” Williams) is the 12-year-old at the center of the coming of age story and Don Cheadle narrates as the voice of adult Dean.

His family consists of his parents, Bill (Dulé Hill) and Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh), and siblings Kim (Laura Kariuki) and Brad (Julian Lerner).

The series will fold real moments from history from the era like the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968. Fred Savage , star of the original The Wonder Years , directed the premiere and executive produced on the new The Wonder Years, alongside creator Saladin K. Patterson, Lee Daniels, and Marc Velez who are also EPs.

“Being able to look back at that time and learn about it and then reenact it—I’m not gonna lie, I cried,” said Elisha “E.J.” Williams during the show’s panel at TCA on Thursday. “Dean’s perspective and me learning were two different situations. For me, it was hard to process even though I’ve already learned about the era but when you’re deep into a situation you think of things you’d never have thought of before like the death of Dr. King.”

Added Hill, “What sticks out to me is, as much as things have changed they’ve stayed the same. As tragic as Dr. King’s passing there’s still so much tragedy that’s gone on between now and then that’s still happening right now. That’s what’s been interesting to me about exploring this time period: if you see the trauma and you see the hurt, you also see the strength of the people from that time and you reflect on where we are now and you see that same strength, that same power, and the same fortitude to press forward that has always been there for people who look like me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYvtR_0bdnCafs00

Allen Maldonado also joined the cast in July in the role of Coach Long, an affable guy who takes his job coaching a pre-teen baseball team very seriously. Both Long’s son Tony and Dean play on his team. It is as yet unknown if Long is Afro-Latino like Maldonado.

“What I’ll say about casting is that we really wanted to represent the diaspora of Blackness for sure,” Patterson shared. “And some of that is in appearance and looks but some of it is just in the background and those individual stories that come from those mixes of cultures. He certainly fits into that tableau that we want to set. What was most important in the casting of Allen is that he’s a fantastic comedic actor who can also handle the grounded moments and the gravitas that we need as well.”

It was also revealed on Thursday morning that Savage and his fellow original The Wonder Years castmates Danica McKellar and Dan Lauria will make guest appearances in The Conners , Home Economics , and The Goldbergs , respectively, on Oct. 13.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Deadline

Deadline

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Entertainment
City
Lillian, AL
Montgomery, AL
Entertainment
City
Montgomery, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
Person
Dan Lauria
Person
Allen Maldonado
Person
Fred Savage
Person
Dulé Hill
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Danica Mckellar
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wonder Years#Abc#Afro Latino#Home Economics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

‘Star Trek’ Creator Gene Roddenberry To Be Honored With “Boldly Go” Campaign

The family foundation for Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry is launching a month-long campaign on Wednesday to inspire hope for the next 100 years. In partnership with Paramount+ satellite company Planet and Academy Award-winning technology company OTOY, the campaign (“Boldly Go”) is part of the celebration of the legacy of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry in what would have been his centennial year. The campaign will launch at Paramount+’s red carpet event on September 8, featuring Star Trek actors LeVar Burton, George Takei, Patrick Stewart, and others. Gene’s son Rod Roddenberry, founder of the Roddenberry Foundation and president of Roddenberry Entertainment, will appear...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Deadline

‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Team On Being “Outsiders” & “Warriors” – Venice

Panelists at the press conference for Ana Lily Amirpour’s Venice Film Festival competition title Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon today said they have experienced feeling like an outsider, a theme that runs through the story. The film follows a girl with unusual and dangerous powers who escapes from a mental asylum and tries to make it on her own in New Orleans. The titular Mona Lisa, Korean actress Jun Jong-Seo, was not in attendance today, and Benny the dog, who was present, did not comment on the question of being an outsider. But for star Kate Hudson, “Creative people intrinsically always feel...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Review: Ruth Wilson In Harry Wootliff’s ‘True Things’

Ruth Wilson puts in a riveting performance in Venice Film Festival Horizons entry True Things, an impressive follow up to director Harry Wootliff’s debut Only You. Wilson and Jude Law are also among the producers for this intense story, based on the novel True Things About Me by Deborah Kay Davies. Like Only You, True Things is a portrait of an all-consuming relationship, but this one’s different. Kate (Wilson) hates her job in a benefits office in a coastal town, and is flattered when a claimant (Tom Burke) flirts with her. He’s just out of prison, but that doesn’t bother...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Nick Cassavetes To Write High-Fashion Feature Drama ‘Couture’, In Early Talks To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that Nick Cassavetes is set to co-write Couture with Sean Glover, a contemporary drama set in the world of high fashion which The Notebook filmmaker is in early negotiations to direct. Couture follows an iconic fashion designer whose empire must take a back seat to her daughter’s mental illness. We understand that the feature will bring to light the toll schizophrenia takes on teenagers and loved ones. Glover will produce and Mary Aloe will executive produce on behalf of Aloe Entertainment. Eric Kim, Ashok Reddy, Patrick Longworth and Carlos J. Ramsey are executive producing on behalf of 33 Degree Films. Aloe...
MusicPosted by
Deadline

Rickie Lee Reynolds Dies: Guitarist For Black Oak Arkansas Was 72

Rickie Lee Reynolds, founding member and guitarist for Southern rock group Black Oak Arkansas, died on Sunday morning. He was 72 years old. His passing was both confirmed by current Black Oak Arkansas member Sammy Seauphine and Reynolds’ daughter Amber Lee. “It’s with a heavy heart we are [informing] all of you Rickie Lee Reynolds has passed away this morning. We ask right now to give us all privacy while we remember a brother,” Seauphine wrote. According a statements posted to Facebook by Lee, Reynolds was suffering from kidney failure and cardiac arrest, complications due to hospitalization from Covid-19. “This morning he suffered another...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Willard Scott Dies: ‘Today’ Weatherman Who Celebrated Centenarians Was 87

Willard Scott, whose exhuberant personality and penchant for honoring fans who reached 100, died this morning at 87. His death was confirmed by fellow Today show host Al Roker.  “We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning,” Roker shared on Instagram. “Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris. He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.” (More)
Theater & DancePosted by
Deadline

‘Tango Shalom’ Dances Into Arthouse: Taps ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Pedigree, Woos Older Demo With Postcard Marketing – Specialty Box Office

Tango Shalom, where a female tango dancer (Dancing with the Stars champion Karina Smirnoff) invites an Orthodox Jewish Rabbi (Jos Laniado) to enter a televised dance competition, was an arthouse standout this weekend with a per screen average of over $4,000 at four theaters in New York and LA. The solid performance in a generally dour specialty market shows the power of older demos when they want to come out, nudged in this case by a targeted postcard mailing blitz, according to Atlas Distribution President Harmon Kaslow. Tango Shalom is distributed worldwide by Vision Films with Atlas managing U.S. theatrical. Kaslow thinks...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Jason Momoa Unveils First Look At New Aquaman Costume For ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’

The new look for Aquaman has been unveiled by star Jason Momoa on Instagram, setting the stage for the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sequel. Momoa shared images of himself as Arthur Curry. The first photo shows Momoa in the green and orange costume that’s a throwback to the original comic book look. A second image shows Momoa’s film Aquaman in a darker costume. “Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j” he wrote. Momoa is in Lonon filming the sequel. “I am finally in England,” Momoa’s video says in part. “It is sunny out, it’s amazing, and I’m gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow....
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Telluride Review: Nat Geo’s ‘Becoming Cousteau’

The multiple generations who grew up mesmerized by the underwater cinematic adventures of Jacques-Yves Cousteau will be able to learn a good deal more about the man’s life and work in Becoming Cousteau. Among the many gifts of Liz Garbus’ filled-to-the-gills documentary is the way it positions the French explorer as an initially unwitting pioneer of the environmentalist movement, which took shape in his literal wake. This National Geographic Films production, set to bow in October after its Telluride Film Festival premiere, will add much to older audiences’ appreciation of the man’s achievements, while younger viewers will learn how he...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Sarah Harding Dies: Singer With Girls Aloud And Actress Was 39

Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding died Sunday morning at home of breast cancer, according to her mother. She was 39 years old. Girls Aloud were Britain’s biggest-selling girl group of the 21st Century, selling 4.3 million singles and four million albums. They scored 21 UK top 10 singles between 2002-2012, including four number ones. Harding revealed her diagnosis last summer and said the cancer had moved to other parts of her body. Her mother, Marie, announced her daughter’s death on Instagram, describing her “beautiful” daughter as “a bright, shining star”. Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine Coyle said she was “absolutely devastated”. “I can’t think of words...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Deadline

Michael Beasley Joins Ariel Vroman’s L.A. Riots Drama ‘April 29, 1992’

EXCUSIVE: Michael Beasley has joined the cast of April 29, 1992, the feature film set during the Los Angeles riots that is being toplined by Tyrese Gibson, Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood. Ariel Vromen (The Iceman) is directing the pic, which was written by Creed 2‘s Sascha Penn. Shooting is getting underway now in Bulgaria and Los Angeles. The pic is so titled in reference to the first night of the riots, which broke out following the not-guilty verdicts in the trial of four Los Angeles police officers who beat Rodney King. The plot centers on a custodian who brings his...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Telluride Review: Emelie Mahdavian’s Documentary ‘Bitterbrush’

Like a rock skimmed across the water’s surface until it slows and quickly sinks, Bitterbrush only portrays the obvious of what’s involved in being a cowpoke responsible for rounding up a herd of cows and calves across a vast territory and bringing them in. In the most mundane manner, we see what it takes for two young women to commit themselves to toiling day after day for a full season to get a big job done. But that’s about all there is to this remarkably unrevealing documentary, as filmmaker Emelie Mahdavian does little to draw the young women out, missing...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Peter Hedges On Bringing His Pandemic-Shot Zoom Drama ‘The Same Storm’ To Telluride Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Hedges, like so many filmmakers looking not to lose their creative mojo during the pandemic, managed at the height of the Covid lockdown to take advantage of many talented actors trying to survive in the same circumstance, and in the best show business tradition managed to create a new film, The Same Storm, that turned out to be so much more than he could have imagined. Enlisting the talents of the likes of Elaine May, Mary-Louise Parker, Noma Dumezweni, Judith Light, Sandra Oh, Moses Ingram, Danny Burstein, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie DeWitt, Raza Jeffrey, Daphne Rubin-Vega and many more, he...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Joan Washington Dies: Longtime Voice & Dialect Coach And Wife Of Richard E. Grant

Joan Washington, a veteran dialect and voice coach and the wife of Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant, died Wednesday. Grant posted the news on social media Friday morning but did not provide details. “ONLY YOU Joan – Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia,” Grant wrote in a tweet that includes a video of the couple dancing and smiling (see it below). “Our hearts are broken with the loss of your life last night. 35 years married and 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us,...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez Join Kevin Hart In Netflix’s ‘Me Time’

EXCLUSIVE: Jimmy O. Yang and Luis Gerardo Méndez have joined the cast of the Netflix comedy Me Time starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg. Regina Hall is also on board. John Hamburg will write and direct the pic, with Hamburg also producing through his Particular Pictures along with Hart and Bryan Smiley for HartBeat Productions. Hart first announced the casting on his social media. The film follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away. He reconnects with his former best friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend that...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Review: ‘Il Buco’

Back in 2010, a small film of uncertain genre — was it documentary or drama, or something in between? — became the biggest word-of-mouth hit at the Cannes Film Festival. “Have you seen the goat film?” became a cheerful morning greeting between critics who usually just grunt at each other biliously about whatever has most recently annoyed them; here was something revelatory, something to get those sour old juices flowing. “The goat film” was Le Quattro Volte, a film about an elderly goatherd living in a village in Calabria, his mischievous dog and the herd of goats who would chivvy...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Oscars: Strong Awards Contenders Generate Buzz At Telluride -Smith, Branagh, Sorrentino, Colman, Cumberbatch And More

Slumdog Millionaire largely started the Oscar train out of the Telluride Film Festival in 2008 when it rode its World Premiere in this small Colorado town all the way to a Best Picture Academy Award sweep. It has happened numerous times since, with the likes of Telluride premieres like The King’s Speech, Argo, 12 Years A Slave, and Moonlight, as well as for T-Ride North American premieres that went on to Best Picture – think Spotlight, The Shape Of Water, The Artist, and Parasite, for example. Even last year, when due to the pandemic, the festival had to cancel its Labor Day weekend cinematic treasure...
Theater & DancePosted by
Deadline

‘Spencer’ Venice Film Festival Review: Kristen Stewart Finds The Private Diana In Pablo Larrain’s Superb Royal Breakup Drama

There is an especially telling and actually chilling scene in Spencer, Pablo Larrain’s brilliantly imagined portrait of Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) facing the crossroads of a long dead marriage during a Christmas holiday at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. Prince Charles (Jack Farthing), stands in an ornate room at one end of a pool table while his wife Diana, clearly miserable and almost dead in the eyes, stands far apart at the other end. They are not playing pool. A reckoning has come in their marriage and her future in the Royal Family. Charles tries to reason with her and simply explains,...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Telluride Review: ‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’

Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy and a cast of cats make an irresistible combination in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. Director Will Sharpe (Flowers) makes witty, poignant work of the story of English painter Wain, who specialized in exaggerated cartoons of wide-eyed felines from the late 1800s. We first meet Louis (Cumberbatch) when he’s sketching animals at farm shows, selling pictures to support his mother and five sisters in Victorian London. His fortunes change in several respects when Sir William Ingram (Toby Jones), the editor of the Illustrated London News offers him a position...
TV ShowsPosted by
Deadline

Sony Pictures Entertainment Signs Ruderman Family Foundation Pledge To Audition Actors With Disabilities On Every New Show

EXCLUSIVE: Sony Pictures Entertainment has become the fourth major studio to sign the Ruderman Family Foundation’s pledge to audition actors with disabilities for each of its new productions. The Foundation says that SPE’s commitment also furthers its campaign to continue to improve the portrayal of disabilities in films and TV shows. “Sony Pictures values the partnership and relationship we have with the Ruderman Family Foundation and their tremendous support in furthering opportunity for the disability community,” said Paul Martin, SPE’s chief diversity officer. The Ruderman Foundation is one of the nation’s leading advocates for the disabled – and, for many years, was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy