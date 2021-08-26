Local veteran working to help Americans, interpreters get out of Afghanistan
A local U.S. Military veteran is working with a group of other veterans to help bring Americans, interpreters and others to the United States from Afghanistan. PK Kelley of Flower Mound served three deployments as Army special ops in Afghanistan from 2007-11. Kelley said that when the Taliban took over Afghanistan earlier this month, amid the U.S.’ withdrawal, he and a group of other Military veterans quickly began working to help people get to the U.S. from Afghanistan.www.crosstimbersgazette.com
