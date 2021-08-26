Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

Local veteran working to help Americans, interpreters get out of Afghanistan

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 4 days ago
A local U.S. Military veteran is working with a group of other veterans to help bring Americans, interpreters and others to the United States from Afghanistan. PK Kelley of Flower Mound served three deployments as Army special ops in Afghanistan from 2007-11. Kelley said that when the Taliban took over Afghanistan earlier this month, amid the U.S.’ withdrawal, he and a group of other Military veterans quickly began working to help people get to the U.S. from Afghanistan.

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

WorldPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Historically Speaking: The Fall of Kabul

If you were to stop a Roman around the year 117 A.D. and ask about the future of the empire, he/she would probably boast that they were the greatest empire in the history of the world, and the Roman Empire would last forever. In 117 it would be hard to see it any other way. The Romans were on top of the world. Yet starting around the 200s, serious infighting began hurting their power from within. By the end of the 300s, they had spread themselves too thin, spent too much money, leaders were corrupt, and they began to lose battles to traditionally lesser foes. By the end of the 400s, Rome was no more.
Flower Mound, TXPosted by
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Weir: Former Flower Mound mayoral candidate just back from Pakistan

With so much attention being paid to the Middle East after the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, I thought it might be interesting to hear from a Flower Mound resident who just returned from the neighboring country of Pakistan. Jehangir Raja, who recently ran for Mayor of Flower Mound, is a businessman who often travels internationally. He was in Pakistan during the recent leadup to the capture of Kabul by the Taliban. He has some interesting observations about his return trip that might be of interest to other travelers.

Comments / 1

