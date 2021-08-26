Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Mayor: 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcNjN_0bdnCAv600

Two people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, the mayor said.

Mayor Christopher Curtis told The Associated Press in a text message that suspects in the shooting have been taken into custody. Curtis did not provide any other details about the victims or the suspects. His assistant, David Guzman, said the area has been secured and that there is no longer any danger to the public.

Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey told WGN TV that the shooting happened at about 9:45 a.m. near the courthouse and the county jail. Downey provided no other details.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 people located about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of Chicago

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Northern Illinois#The Associated Press#Wgn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

PD: 3 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road

PHOENIX — Police say three people are dead and one person is injured after a shooting in Phoenix early Friday morning. The incident occurred on the southeast corner of 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road after midnight. Police say two groups of people, including two teenagers and three adults, were...
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

Search Continues For Missing Texas Kayaker In Arkansas

BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The search continues in north Arkansas for a Texas man who went missing while kayaking on the White River. Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery says authorities began searching for the man after getting a call around 1 p.m. Saturday that he had gone under in the White River and had not resurfaced.
Louisiana StateKTAL

Search underway for three missing Louisiana girls

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Three Louisiana girls are missing and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding them. The girls have been identified as Nova Phillips, 13, Rayne LaCoste, 13, and Lainie Phillips, 12, all of New Iberia. According to Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero, the girls...
New Castle County, DEfirststateupdate.com

Five Seriously Injured In Newark Crash Monday

At approximately 4:02 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) along with Aetna Hose Hook and Fire Company, were dispatched to the area of Old Baltimore Pike and Dixie Line Road for the report of a motor vehicle collision with entrapment, according to NCCEMS PIO S/Sergeant Abigail Haas. Haas said...
Minneapolis, MNdakotanewsnow.com

Speed kills: State tops 300 traffic deaths before Labor Day

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota reached 300 traffic accident deaths before Labor Day for the first time in more than a decade, due in large part to excessive speeds on the roads. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the state reported its 300th fatality on Saturday. There were 240 traffic deaths in the state at this time last year and the state did not reach 300 until October.
Arizona Stateabc17news.com

Arizona to end peremptory challenges to potential jurors

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top court is eliminating the longstanding practice of allowing lawyers in criminal and civil trials in state courts to remove potential jurors without explanation. The move by the Arizona Supreme Court in an order dated Tuesday and released Friday is one that proponents said would help prevent discrimination in the selection of trial jurors. Under the court’s order, so-called peremptory challenges will end Jan. 1. Peremptory challenges are a hot-button legal issue nationally as illustrated by jury selection in the trial that resulted in the conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death.
Pennington County, SDnewscenter1.tv

Missing kayaker found

UPDATE (11:50 a.m.): The missing kayaker has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Pennington County Sheriff. RAPID CITY, S.D. — Authorities are searching for a missing kayaker on Rapid Creek, according to a tweet from the Pennington County Sheriff. Kennard Little, 31 of Rapid City, was last...
Texas StateKTAL

Body of missing Marshall woman found in East Texas lake

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The body of a Marshall woman who has been missing for almost a week has been found in an East Texas lake. According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday deputies along with other law enforcement agencies recovered the body of 24-year-old Rayah Hicks after her vehicle was found in Shadowood Lake.
Arkansas StateNew York Post

Body of missing Arkansas woman found weighted down in pond

The body of a missing Arkansas woman was found weighed down in an Oklahoma pond last week — and three suspects were arrested in connection to her death, police said. The remains of Tara Strozier, 40, were located in the body of water near Rock Island on Thursday after suspect Alex Davis, 30, allegedly admitted to killing her, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy