Prince William County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Prince William, Stafford by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-26 13:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-26 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Prince William; Stafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN STAFFORD AND SOUTHEASTERN PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTIES At 138 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quantico, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Quantico, Triangle, Cherry Hill, Widewater and Aquia. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

