Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Nike SB x Quartersnacks Dunk Low Collab Comes With Zebra Prints That Are Inspired by Sweet Treats

By Patrick McGraw
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBgdt_0bdnBn7600

It’s hard to believe that the Nike SB Dunk Low model has been with us for over two decades. What started as a simple skating shoe back in 2000, has evolved into perhaps the most iconic and recognizable form of footwear today. From basketball players to skaters and everyone in between, there is no corner of culture that the Dunk Low has not impacted in some way.

The skateboarding aspect of that history is what Nike is looking to reference with the release of the Quartersnacks x Nike SB Dunk Low “Zebra.” Quartersnacks is a New York skate magazine that started as a blog in 2005, and has since turned into a legendary publication that represents the pre-internet New York skate scene.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nike Skateboarding (@nikesb)

The Dunk Low “Zebra,” which has the aesthetics of the classic Little Debbie Zebra Cake snack, features zebra print underlays with black leather overlays, as well as zebra stripes on the insoles. On Nike SB’s Instagram teaser, the brand notes the inspiration comes from “grab-and-scarf bodega sweets” (think Little Debbie’s zebra cake snacks). As opposed to regular fat SB Dunk tongues, the “Zebra” features a thin silhouette. The Quartersnacks logo is embroidered along the heel of the shoe above an off-white and black outsole.

This isn’t Quartersnacks’ first shoe collab. In 2016 for the magazine’s first collaboration with Nike SB, they made a unique version of the Bruin Hyperfeel. While in 2018 they again worked with Nike SB for the Blazer Low XT. Last year they teamed up with Vans to produce the Old Skool Pro and Lampin Pro.

The SB Dunk Low will be released on Sept. 1 and will only be available for purchase at select skate shops. You can find a list of those shops here .

Comments / 0

Footwear News

Footwear News

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sb#Nike Skateboarding#The Dunk Low Zebra#Nike Sb#Bruin#The Blazer Low Xt#Vans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

A Classic Air Jordan 7 Makeup Inspires the Air Jordan 6 ‘Bordeaux’ Dropping Soon

Jordan Brand is giving its popular Air Jordan 6 sneaker a new look. The athletic brand confirmed via the Nike SNKRS app that Michael Jordan’s signature shoe is releasing in a “Bordeaux” makeup next month as part of the silhouette’s 30th-anniversary celebrations. While this is a new style for the Jordan 6, the “Bordeaux” iteration was initially introduced on the Air Jordan 7 in 1992. The upper features a gray nubuck upper that’s contrasted by black nubuck overlay panels on the heel. Adding to the look is a purple mesh tongue and a bold orange lace lock. Rounding out the look is...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Surplus Returns In “Wolf Grey”

With the world gradually opening back up, the need for trail-grade silhouettes is at an all-time high. Thankfully, Nike has the Air Max 90 Surplus, which — after a brief hiatus — is back in a new “Wolf Grey” colorway. Underfoot, the outsole equips an intense tread pattern that seems...
Apparelsneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind”

In the past year, Nike has made large strides towards zero, incorporating sustainable efforts throughout the entirety of the umbrella. And soon, Jordan Brand will lead the way for Fall 2021 with the Air Jordan 12 Utility “Grind.”. As its namesake implies, Grind materials are the star of the show,...
Lifestylehypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder" Now Has a Release Date

Surfacing in the last few months, the Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” now has a release date. Part of Jordan Brand‘s 2021 Holiday lineup, the latest take on the beloved silhouette is centered around a mix of “Black/Red/White.” With a similar color design as the AJ4 “Thunder,” the shoe features a black nubuck upper accented by contrasting elements of red while choice branding introduces hits of white. Elevating the shoe is a red midsole assisted by Air units and black rubber outsoles.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6-17-23 Hybrid Shoe Is Making A Return

Back in 2014, hybrid styles based on the AJ6 were releasing en masse. One such example, the Air Jordan 6-17-23, was arguably one of the most interesting takes, its look an amalgamation of the aforementioned as well as the much more modern AJ17. And after not seeing the light of day for some time, the hybrid silhouette is suddenly seeing a Retro right at the peak of 2021.
Designers & CollectionsByrdie

Nike's New Collab with Serena Williams Is an Homage to '90s Streetwear

Nike and Serena Williams are releasing their first collaboration designed by the 2020 cohort of the Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) apprenticeship. Beginning in 2019 as a partnership between Nike and Williams, the design program aims to “promote diversity in design and establish a new generation of design talent at Nike and beyond.” The first cohort of design talent designed the inaugural collection during their six-month program at the sportswear giant.
NFLHighsnobiety

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan VI: Release Date, Info, Price

Highsnobiety aims to provide our readers with the latest updates in the sneaker world. However, we cannot verify the reliability of any unauthorized leaks or rumors unless this information is provided directly by the brands themselves. Brand: Travis Scott x Nike. Model: Air Jordan VI. Release Date: TBA. Price: TBA.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Boosts Pink Crop Top & Biker Shorts Set With Striped Yeezy Sneakers for Workout

Jordyn Woods brought a sleek finish with striped sneakers to her latest gym look. While working out with Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns, Woods donned a matching pink crop top and bike shorts. The outfit created a streamlined appearance, with slim-fitting pieces ideal for movement. The model kept her accessories minimal, adding simple stud earrings to the set. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)   When it came to shoes, Woods completed up her gym ensemble with a pair of white and gray striped Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers, made in partnership with Adidas. The “Reflective...
ApparelEsquire

The 10 Best Air Jordan Sneakers of All Time

The label GOAT is a distinction that has lost some of its luster over the past couple of years. It gets thrown around way too flippantly. But in the case of Michael Jordan, the acronym for "greatest of all time" continues to shine bright. The retired basketball player is fixed permanently in the firmament of not just sports stars, but all-around pop culture icons. You don’t need to have watched a game or know anything about basketball to understand his impact. He is a legend in every sense of the word. And the sneakers that bear his name carry the same status.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Nike Dunk Low ‘Archeo Pink’ Gives Off Candy Cane Vibes for Winter

Over the past few months the Nike Dunk Low has come in almost every color imaginable, from “Grey Fog,” to “Golden Orange,” and many shades of camo. For the new Dunk Low “Archeo Pink,” which is believed to be set release this winter, it looks like the brand is aiming for a candy-cane pink palette to go with the upcoming holiday season. The “Archeo Pink” is made of leather and the colorway is white on the quarter, collar and toebox, while the mudguard, flaps, heel, eyestays and the Swoosh are all in the “Archeo Pink.” The tongues are made from white...
Apparelhotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Lightning" Drops Tomorrow: Store List

One of the best Jumpman shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 4 and as a result, we have seen some truly amazing colorways make their way to the market. Among those models is the "Lightning" offering which came out all the way back in the 2000s. Now, this shoe is ready for its big retro, and fans can't help but be excited about it all.
ApparelHighsnobiety

10 of the Best Jordans Released Between 1995-2005

The Jordan franchise changed the world of sneakers forever. Without the storytelling and collectible influence that Jumpman sneaks introduced, would sneakers hold anywhere near as much value as they do today? Probably not. The Jordan saga stretches over a 36-year period, featuring grailed releases, hyped rereleases, and releases we’ll probably never see again. That’s a storyline worth following.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Max BW ‘Marina’ Returning in 2021

The Nike Air Max BW ‘Marina’ is an original colorway that will return in 2021 to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the model. This Nike Air Max BW comes dressed in a Marina, Grey Jade, White, and Black color combination. Constructed with leather, mesh, and neoprene, Marina and Jade take over most of the upper. Lastly, a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole finish the look.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Hints Of “Barely Volt” Awaken A Black Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

What do you get when you apply trail-inspired design cues and recycled materials to some Nike classics? The answer is the Swoosh’s Terrascape line—the next project to arise from the Nike “Move To Zero” campaign. Besides the Nike Air Max 90, the Air Max Plus is another silhouette that will be receiving the Terrascape treatment. While “Barely Volt” dominates a recently revealed Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus, the mint tone is instead used as a mere accent color to an upcoming colorway.
ApparelSole Collector

Sacai Announces Next Nike LDWaffle Collabs

In recent months, leaked images have hinted at what’s to come from Sacai’s Nike LDWaffle, including collaborations with Clot, Fragment, and Undercover. Putting an end to the speculation, the Japanese fashion label has confirmed the rollout for the projects. Sacai posted a photo on Instagram early today of its forthcoming...
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day Employs Multiple Vibrant Colors For Boldest Style Yet

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day hasn’t been on the market for long, but it’s already amassed both a healthy roster of styles and following. For its latest ensemble, the boundary-pushing design has employed eye-catching “Red Plum,” “Yellow Strike,” and “Orange,” among other” tones atop an autumn-friendly “Wheat.” Together, these colors create the model’s boldest style yet, and work in-tandem with the different textures that appear across the Air Max‘s overlays to further cement its statement-making nature. Sole units underfoot also partake in a wild arrangement, complementing orange-tinted Airbags with purplish waffle-patterned outsoles. It hasn’t been revealed yet, but it’s possible this vibrant option is part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, as suggested by the non-standard branding on the sock-liner.
ApparelPosted by
Footwear News

Nike Air Max Goes Back to the ’90s With a Reissue of the ‘Persian Violet’ Colorway

For a company with a history as long and storied as Nike, anniversaries are frequent events. And now is especially the case with ’90s looks from Air Max, whose “Persian Violet” iteration is celebrating a 30th birthday this year. To honor the occasion, Nike has reissued the classic Air Max BW colorway. The “Persian Violet” was originally designed by Tinker Hatfield and was released in 1991. It gets its BW moniker from the “Big Window,” or the large Air Max unit in the shoe’s midsole. The base of the upper is done in mesh, while leather and suede make up the...
Aerospace & DefenseSole Collector

Supreme Confirms 'Flax' Nike Air Force 1 Collab

Supreme's latest Air Force 1 has become a staple of the the brand's collections in recent seasons, its first Nike collaboration to continually restock. Currently offered in tonal black and white variations, a new pair could be joining the group soon. According to py_rates, a third similarly styled Supreme x...

Comments / 0

Community Policy