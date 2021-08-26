Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Whiteside County, IL

Two killed in crash between SUV and motorcycle in Whiteside Co.

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two people are dead and several others were hurt in a head-on crash between an SUV and a motorcycle near Morrison, Illinois Wednesday night. Deputies responded to the crash scene around 6 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Round Grove Road in Rural Whiteside County. After talking to witnesses and investigating, the sheriff’s office said the driver of the motorcycle, 74-year-old Denny Fulfs of Sterling, was driving eastbound on Highway 30 when he collided head-on in the westbound lane with a oncoming GMC Yukon driven by 35-year-old Gabrielle Thompson of Andrew, Iowa.

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Whiteside County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Morrison, IL
Whiteside County, IL
Traffic
State
Illinois State
City
Robbins, IL
City
Andrew, IL
Whiteside County, IL
Accidents
City
Sterling, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Illinois Accidents
County
Whiteside County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Suv#Traffic Accident#Suv#Whiteside Co#Whiteside Co#Kwqc#Gmc Yukon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
RelationshipsNBC News

Pete Buttigieg and husband, Chasten, welcome two children into their family

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Saturday that he and his husband, Chasten, have officially become parents of two children. Buttigieg shared an endearing black and white photo him and his husband holding their daughter, Penelope Rose, and son, Joseph August, on Twitter. "Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all...

Comments / 0

Community Policy