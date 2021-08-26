Two killed in crash between SUV and motorcycle in Whiteside Co.

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Two people are dead and several others were hurt in a head-on crash between an SUV and a motorcycle near Morrison, Illinois Wednesday night. Deputies responded to the crash scene around 6 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Round Grove Road in Rural Whiteside County. After talking to witnesses and investigating, the sheriff’s office said the driver of the motorcycle, 74-year-old Denny Fulfs of Sterling, was driving eastbound on Highway 30 when he collided head-on in the westbound lane with a oncoming GMC Yukon driven by 35-year-old Gabrielle Thompson of Andrew, Iowa.