New Study Claims Middle Age Weight Gain Is Not The Result Of A Slower Metabolism
A recent study suggests that your metabolism doesn’t actually slow down until the age of 60. The research studied people from 29 countries, aged 8-days-old to 95 years old. It examined “energy expenditure” (otherwise known as metabolism). Beyond this, over 6,000 individuals were a part of smaller studies in their respective countries. Later, the data was shared by scientists, resulting in the first collaboration to examine metabolism across the lifespan.www.gossipcop.com
Comments / 0