KNX Hero inspires with fearless athletic spirit at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

As hospitals around the world are experiencing an increase in patients due to a surge in COVID-19-related cases, Leave it To Beaver star Tony Dow has been admitted to a New York hospital with pneumonia. While Dow himself is COVID-negative, the number of beds being taken up by patients suffering from the Delta variant of COVID-19 apparently forced him to remain in the emergency room for 24 hours before they could free up a room for the former child star. His wife Lauren related the story to fans, adding that her husband is doing better and will likely be released within a week.