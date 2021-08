We return back to the island once again as Prime 1 Studios unleashed their newest dinosaur statue from Jurassic Park. This time we are going to the third installment of the franchise with Jurassic Park III. The Spinosaurus is ready to make its presence know with the newest 1/36th scales statue standing 9.5 inches tall. Brought back to life, the Prime 1 Studio team has faithfully recreated the Spinosaurus straight from the film. With crocodilian skin, a ferocious spin, terrible claws, a long gruesome snout, and flesh-ripping teeth that will enhance any dino collection. The Limited Edition 1/36 Scale Jurassic Park III Spinosaurus Statue from Prime 1 Studio is priced at $140. This duo is set to be unleashed on your island between March – May 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.