New York City, NY

U.S. Open 2021 Announces New Mental Health Initiatives Thanks to Naomi Osaka

By Jeroslyn Johnson
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 4 days ago
After withdrawing from the French Open due to mental health concerns, tennis champion Naomi Osaka has helped change the trajectory of the 2021 U.S. Open. Osaka’s personal decision led to a worldwide discussion around the importance of valuing the mental health of professional athletes, NBC News reports. It had become a part of the norm for a player to win or lose a game only to be hounded by the press in a high-profile conference immediately after.

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
