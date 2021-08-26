This X-Men Member Will Reportedly Cameo In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Of all the MCU movies gearing up for release in the coming year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness promises to be one of the most significant in terms of affecting the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A Twitter user named @ViewerAnon who claims to have inside information about the project has leaked a massive possible spoiler for the movie. The reveal is that a new superhero team called the Illuminati will be introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a rumor we've heard before. But it could bring a key player from the X-Men Universe into the Disney era of Marvel superheroes.