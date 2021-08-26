Cancel
Have The Yankees Gotten Better Or Luckier?

By Neil Paine
FiveThirtyEight
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first few months of the 2021 MLB season, the New York Yankees resembled a sputtering car. Their usually loud bats were silent to start the season en route to a 5-10 record. They pulled things together to cruise to eight games over .500 by late May, only to see themselves skid back down to the .500 mark again by Independence Day. They recovered once more, winning nine of 12 heading into a four-game road series with the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox late last month. But then came another stall-out, and this time the hated rivals from up north seemingly put the finishing touches on the Yankees’ season, taking three out of four — including an epic eighth-inning meltdown by the New York bullpen on July 25 after starter Domingo Germán lost a no-hit bid.

