Spelunky 2 Review (Switch eShop) "I did not tell half of what I saw, for I knew I would not be believed." It’s sometimes tough to decide what you want out of a sequel of a beloved game. On one hand, you want something fresh and new that builds on and surpasses what came before. On the other, you kind of want things to stay mostly the same, because you liked what you already played. Sequels often go one way or the other, but then there are rare instances like Spelunky 2 that manage to straddle the line quite well.