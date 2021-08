The game Opus has a new name as it's being called Opus: Echo Of Starsong, and it just got a brand new release date for PC. The game still remains the same storyline-wise as you play a young woman who can pick up on special vibrations known as "stargong", as she works with a man who is trying to locate their source. The two venture out into space looking for the thing that has brought them together. But will they like what they find or discover something they don't understand? You'll know for yourself when the game drops on to Steam on September 1st, 2021. Enjoy the latest trailer below.