A senior Apple executive has admitted that the announcement of its new anti-child abuse features was “jumbled pretty badly”.Last week, the company announced two major new tools that would be added to the iPhone. One would scan incoming and outgoing photos when they were sent by children, and look for signs of sexual imagery, while another would use techniques to look for child sexual abuse material inside iPhone owners’ photos.The tools were immediately hit by loud outcry from security experts and privacy activists, who argued that Apple was dangerously weakening its commitment to ensuring that everything on an iPhone stays...