2021 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Chase Claypool poised for breakout season

Just like how every fantasy manager has players they want to target, each drafter also has several athletes they want to avoid. This is especially true early in drafts since spending high draft capital on a big underperformer can have disastrous effects on your entire season. Busts are often players who are likely overvalued based on their average draft position (ADP) and would be decent selections at a discount. However, it’s possible that some of these guys may just completely fall flat and fail to deliver in any meaningful way whatsoever. Anyone who spent their fourth-round pick on Le’Veon Bell last season knows how that feels.