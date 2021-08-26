2021 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings: Chase Claypool poised for breakout season
By far the deepest position in fantasy football, wide receiver is a position that you can find a starter at just about any point in your draft. I have been asked multiple times about the 0RB strategy, which seems to be gaining popularity in fantasy circles, and I just cannot get on board with it. The biggest reason why I am not a fan is because this position is incredibly deep.www.behindthesteelcurtain.com
