NordVPN is another app that is now running natively on the new M1 Macs. Version 6.6.1 for macOS brings a full-fledged performance and overall improved experience. “We reworked the NordVPN app to run natively on M1 Macs, which will optimize app performance and user experience for users with newer devices,” says Vykintas Maknickas, product strategist at NordVPN. “Unlike with many VPN providers, all you will need to do to gain access to the appropriate NordVPN app for your operating system is simply update the app — you are good to go.”