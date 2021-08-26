Afghanistan’s All-Girls Robotics Team Members Are Safely Relocated, and Their Documentary Is Pressing Ahead
Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. As evacuation efforts and the safe passage of girls and women in Afghanistan are increasingly imperiled under Taliban control, there was a big note of good news yesterday and this morning. The country’s all-girls robotics team, winner of international awards, has safely relocated. Several members landed in Mexico, where humanitarian visas run for up to 180 days with the option of extension, and others in Qatar, made possible by an extensive international effort and coordination from a volunteer group.www.motherjones.com
Comments / 1