Ahead of Wimbledon’s visit to the Stadium of Light to face SAFC this coming Saturday, we were all thinking of a guest both sides would be familiar with and one name just stood head and shoulders above the rest, so thanks to a mutual friend we were delighted to be granted the opportunity to speak to an English footballing Icon (who happens to dabble in a bit of acting) to get his thoughts on... well... everything, and to see if he could recall much about little old Sunlun.