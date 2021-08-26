Razorbacks vs. Tigers hometown rivalry game canceled

The Razorbacks vs. Tigers hometown rivalry football game scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3, has been cancelled due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the community. Arkansas and Texas city and county officials, local health care departments and both Texarkana Arkansas School District and Texarkana Independent School District superintendents discussed the upcoming event, and the decision was made to cancel this year's football game. With COVID-19 being at a critical stage, there is concern that a well- attended game with many local residents will add additional strain to an already overwhelmed health care system.