Netflix games are just Play Store games, but only available through Netflix app

The insane and dramatic South Korean series Squid Game will be coming to Netflix on September 17th, filled to the brim with references to past popular children's games from the country turned into horrific situations. The bright colors and questions of moral and ethical nature are only a small portion of what can be seen in this teaser. Squid Game is a series by Siren Pictures, with directing and writing credits going to Dong-hyuk Hwang. His writing credits also include past work such as Miss Granny, My Father, and The Fortress. The cast lineup includes Geoffrey Giuliano, Wi Ha-Joon, Lee Ji-Ha, Hoyeon Jung, Jung-jae Lee, Hae-soo Park, Yoo-Mi Lee, Heo Sung-tae, and Gong Yoo. One star of the series, Wi Ha-Joon, who plays Joon-Ho, has plenty of background experience on a TV set, including titles such as 18 Again, Romance is a Bonus Book, The Greatest Divorce, My Golden Life, and Goodbye Mr. Black.