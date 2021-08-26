Cancel
Video Games

Netflix games are just Play Store games, but only available through Netflix app

By C. Scott Brown
Android Authority
 4 days ago

The first Netflix games of the promised mobile gaming platform are in testing in Poland. The games must be downloaded from the Play Store. Once done, they can only be launched/played through the Netflix app. It appears the idea of a Stadia-style streaming service isn’t in the cards, at least...

www.androidauthority.com

