Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

WandaVision Concept Art Takes Inspiration From The Incredibles in Epic Finale Battle

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndy Park, a concept artist who works on Marvel Cinematic Universe films, shared a keyframe image of WandaVision on social media, confirming fan theories that the image itself was based on a frame from The Incredibles. The image, taken from the final battle in the first Incredibles movie, features the parents and two kids poised for battle. The shot, from the key art for the multiple-Emmy-nominated series, features Wanda and Vision in the same positions as Mr. Incredible and Elasti-Girl, with their twins taking the place of Violet and Dash. Sadly for all involved, there was no Baby Vision to take the place of Jack-Jack, but that's fine since he wasn't in the particular shot we're talking about anyway.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Paul Bettany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Tropes#Concept Art#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Incredibles#No Baby Vision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CelebritiesComicBook

WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Speaks Out on Scarlett Johansson's Legal Battle With Disney

Scarlett Johansson recently starred in the long-awaited Black Widow movie, marking her final time playing Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, a role she first began back in 2010. Due to the pandemic, the movie was released in both theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access. This has led to a lawsuit between Disney and Johansson who claims the company breached their contract by putting the movie online. Disney has shot back with claims that Johansson is pulling a "highly orchestrated" PR stunt, but the star has gotten a lot of support from her peers in the industry. In fact, Johansson's Marvel co-star, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff), was recently asked about the lawsuit during a Vanity Fair interview with Ted Lasso star, Jason Sudekis.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Eternals’ Trailer Teases Epic Battle

Marvel Studios is introducing a new corner of its universe with the new trailer for Eternals. The millennia-spanning film centers on the Eternals, based on comic legend Jack Kirby’s sci-fi saga about an immortal alien race of godlike beings. The latest look at the film reveals much of its plot as well as its characters’ powers, teasing the answers to key questions about who the Eternals answer to, their relationship to Earth and why they ultimately didn’t intervene with Thanos and the snap. It also reveals they’ll be facing off against an evil race of monstrous creatures known as the Deviants, including...
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

The Art of Fear: A Chat with Concept Artist Farzad Varahramyan

Concept artists are one of the game’s industry’s vital components, responsible for fleshing out the world and visuals of a game. Enemies, characters, environments, and weapons; all these and more are often drawn by a talented artist or team of artists before production begins to nail down the ever-important look and feel of a game. We decided to reach out to Farzad Varahramyan, one such wizard of the drawing tablet whose career has often taken a turn into the suitably spooky. Visual Director and Co-Founder of the awesome Wild West action-horror FPS Darkwatch (which you can read more about here), Farzad has also worked on creature design for the Alien vs. Predator movie series, The Vampire’s Assistant, and 2011’s The Thing prequel. We caught up with him to talk about his history with horror, creating creepy creatures, and his thoughts on the horror genre at large.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Cruella 2 Should Take Inspiration From Another Hit Disney Remake

Disney has found success after success when it comes to creating live-action versions of its popular animated properties, and evidently the studio has decided that the recent live-action prequel story Cruella was another hit. While the normal metric of box office success simply doesn't work to determine winners anymore, Disney has already given the greenlight to Cruella 2, and Emma Stone will be back to play the iconic fashionista once again. But what sort of story is Cruella 2 going to tell?
MoviesIGN

Agatha from WandaVision Is Joining Disneyland's Halloween Party

Agatha, everyone's favorite nosy neighbor from WandaVision, will be joining a host of other villains at Disneyland later this year for Halloween-themed festivities. A new short trailer for Disneyland's Halloween Party, the Oogie Boogie Bash, was released on its official Instagram page recently, and it shows off three new villains who will be debuting at the event. WandaVision's Agatha appears to have caught the eye of many fans, however, she will seemingly also be joined by appearances from Toy Story's Sid and the live-action version of Cruella DeVil. The trailer was subsequently shared on Twitter by Scott Gustin, and it can be seen below:
MoviesComicBook

Are the Avengers Assembled? Kevin Feige Teases Answers About Core Team in Marvel’s Phase 4

Marvel's Phase 4 will assemble new Avengers and address the status of the core team after disassembling Earth's mightiest heroes in the final phase of the Infinity Saga. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, the penultimate chapter of Phase 3, founding members Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) are dead after sacrificing themselves to save the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin). Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and an aged Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) are retired, the mantle and star-spangled shield of Captain America passed to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). And Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the remaining members of the original six, are positioned for new stories in Phase 4.
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Art Series Pops Coming From Funko

Funko is back with more Pop Vinyls for Avengers: Endgame as the blockbuster film dives into the Art Pop Series. The Artist Series Pops are not new and have really been overused since their debut. Funko also continues to overuse the symbolism of the Infinity Stones for the 100th time with these Pops. This wave consists of 3 different parts with the Artist Series, a multi-pack, and a brand new Marvel Studios Jumbo 18" figure. Kicking things off first is the celebration of The Infinity Saga with our favorite Avengers back together again with Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Hulk. Each one features a glittery Infinity Stone design capturing the power of the stones that changed the Marvel Studios landscape. Thanos will also be joining the line with a fully rainbow design with a new sculpt as the Mad Titan embraces the Infinity Gauntlet.
Moviesepicstream.com

Original Thor Film Scrapped Supposed Nod to 1966 Cartoon Series

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is not only lauded for its intricate storytelling and mind-blowing action scenes, but fans also appreciate the fact that Marvel Studios is able to sneak in some pretty cool easter eggs and references that came from the comics and other media. However, as much as we enjoy seeing those, the studio doesn't always green light certain scenes that would include nods to famous Marvel material from the yesteryears for reasons oftentimes undisclosed.
Moviesepicstream.com

Moon Knight Photos Possibly Confirms Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in MCU Series

It looks like Marc Spector will be working with an Avenger. New photos featuring Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac could confirm Mark Ruffalo will appear in the Disney+ series as the Hulk. It's no secret that Moon Knight is currently in production in Budapest. Isaac has repeatedly been spotted around...

Comments / 0

Community Policy