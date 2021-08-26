WandaVision Concept Art Takes Inspiration From The Incredibles in Epic Finale Battle
Andy Park, a concept artist who works on Marvel Cinematic Universe films, shared a keyframe image of WandaVision on social media, confirming fan theories that the image itself was based on a frame from The Incredibles. The image, taken from the final battle in the first Incredibles movie, features the parents and two kids poised for battle. The shot, from the key art for the multiple-Emmy-nominated series, features Wanda and Vision in the same positions as Mr. Incredible and Elasti-Girl, with their twins taking the place of Violet and Dash. Sadly for all involved, there was no Baby Vision to take the place of Jack-Jack, but that's fine since he wasn't in the particular shot we're talking about anyway.comicbook.com
