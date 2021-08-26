Danali National Park Landslide Road Restriction
Road access in a popular national park in Interior Alaska is being restricted due to a long-running landslide issue. The lone road through Denali National Park and Preserve spans 92 miles. Nearly half it, the area west of mile 43, closed Tuesday to nonessential vehicles, pedestrians and bikes because of unsafe conditions. Buses, the main way for visitors to access the park, will continue to run to mile 42. According to the park, slides have affected the area since at least the 1960s but used to require maintenance every two to three years.www.youralaskalink.com
Comments / 0