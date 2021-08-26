10 Best Substitutes For Cointreau

Everyone deserves to treat themselves, and nothing satiates a sugar craving quite like a good ol' fashioned candy bar. Whether you are purchasing a snack right before you hit the movies or need a sweet treat on your way home from a long day at work, it's always the right time for a bite of gooey, chocolatey goodness. Although all bars are primarily coated in chocolate, some are dotted with salty nuts, layered with crispy wafers, or filled with gooey caramel, meaning that there's something out there for everyone and every mood — but of course we all have our favorites.