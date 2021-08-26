Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

10 Best Substitutes For Cointreau

By Lisa Curran Matte
mashed.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you aren't already familiar with this specialty liqueur, Cointreau is a high-end brand of triple sec, which is basically an orange-flavored liqueur — in fact it pretty much invented the genre (via Vine Pair). According to the article, Cointreau dates back to the mid-19th century in France where it was developed by Edouard Cointreau, a distiller in the town of Angers. To this day, every bottle of authentic Cointreau sold worldwide originates from a single distillery — Carré Cointreau in Angers, France.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#Liquor#France#Food Drink#Beverages#Sec#Vine Pair#French#Cura Ao#Substitute Cooking#Senior Co#Dutch#Grand Marnier#Italian#Food Shark Marfa#Drink Spirits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Quincy, MAmashed.com

Why You Should Always Order Light Ice At Dunkin, According To TikTok

Founded in 1950 by Bill Rosenburg, the brand that came to fame as Dunkin' Donuts has locations all over the world, from its flagship store in Quincy, MA, to Thailand (via the Dunkin website'). The franchise is known for its variety of donut flavors and shapes, especially its trademark Munchkins (mini donut holes). However, in 2018, Dunkin' dumped the "Donuts" in its name in order to put all its efforts into reminding America that the company runs on Dunkin' coffee, not Dunkin' donuts, per CNBC.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

17 Sparkling ICE Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

With all the bad press about mainstream diet soda, people are turning to alternative forms of low-calorie refreshment. One popular choice is sparkling water, which is often flavored with real juice and fortified with vitamins and antioxidants. Sparkling ICE is a fan favorite brand of sparkling water, available in 17...
Grocery & Supermaketmashed.com

What Is Annatto And How Do You Use It?

With all of those spiky, needle-like bristles on their exterior, annatto seeds are a little strange to look at. If you haven't heard of this tropical ingredient, don't feel too badly, since it's probably not something you're going to find listed in very many American recipes. It is, however, everywhere — as it is the source of an estimated 70% of natural food colorings, shares Healthline.
Recipesmashed.com

Air Fryer Baba Ganoush Recipe

Baba ganoush is a delightful, wholesome appetizer, though it's possible that you've never even tried it. The dish, which is from Lebanese origin, is very similar to a classic hummus in both flavor and texture. What sets baba ganoush and hummus apart, however, is the addition of baked eggplant, which not only adds wonderful flavor, but it adds plenty of nutrients as well. Baba ganoush is incredibly versatile, so you can use it as a dip, spread, or dressing on foods such as vegetables, crackers, and bread.
Food & Drinksoxygenmag.com

Are These Meat, Wheat and Dairy Substitutes Worth Trying?

These days, there are a million substitutes for specific foods. You might also call them “imposter” foods. You can bite into a veggie burger that “bleeds,” chomp on chips made of fish skin and whip up a tuna salad with nary a swimmer in sight. Thanks to modern food technology, human ingenuity and the popularity of trendy and/or restrictive diets, every type of food now suffers from impostor syndrome, and the uprising of counterfeit fare shows no signs of slowing down.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

This Is The Best Type Of Potato For French Fries

Is there anything not to love about French fries? At their best, the deep-fried spuds are crispy and golden brown on the outside, tender and steaming on the inside, and perfectly seasoned with plenty of salt. We love to enjoy French fries alongside a juicy burger, dipped into a milkshake, or piled high with gravy and cheese curds — aka poutine. We also know we're not alone in our affinity for French fries, since it's one of America's favorite foods. Each year, the average American eats a whopping 30 pounds of the fried potatoes, whether at home, in a restaurant, or at a fast food joint (via The Daily Meal).
Restaurantsmashed.com

Domino's Handmade Pan Pizza: What To Know Before Ordering

There are a lot of varieties of pizza you can get at Domino's. You can get the crunch of thin and crispy crust topped with extra cheese and vegetables to the point you might break the crust in half. You can get load up the Brooklyn Style crust with extra pepperoni and eat it folded up like you're walking down 5th Avenue at lunch hour. You can get some cheesy bread and dunk them in marinara sauce like an abstract version of pizza.
Recipesmashed.com

The Most Under-Valued Spice, According To MasterChef's D'Andre Balaoing

It is hard to describe just how important spices are to food. Gordon Ramsay has yelled at many a chef for their lack of seasoning and actually enlisted an expert to pick the best spices for him, so you know he takes them seriously (via Youtube). One Green Planet actually highlights eight mistakes one can make when cooking with spices . The cardinal mistake, as you can probably guess, is not using enough salt.
Santa Monica, CAmashed.com

Duff Goldman Loves This Popular Fast Food Chain's Fries

Celebrity chef and pastry legend Duff Goldman may be a renowned name in the food industry, but just like the rest of us, he loves fast food, casual restaurants, and easy at-home eats. According to Spoon University, his favorite non-sweet snack is soft-boiled eggs combined with hot sauce, while one of his favorite guilt-free meals is sushi. "You never really feel bad after eating your weight in sushi," he told Parade. The Ace of Cakes also enjoys dining on burgers and has even revealed L.A. Buns to be his preferred place to get them in Santa Monica, California (via Parade).
Restaurantsmashed.com

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Just Announced 3 New Breakfast Items

If you live near one of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf's 218 stores in the United States (per Forbes), get excited about a little more pep in your morning routine step. The chain just announced some additions to its breakfast menu that sound pretty delicious. Available now are the...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

This Might Be The Oldest Box Of Chocolates In The World

Chocolate has a lengthy, and somewhat murky history. Our best guess is that chocolate has been around for about 2,000 years and in the earliest days, it was so valuable it could even be used as currency (via Smithsonian Magazine). For those curious about the exchange, the going rate was one cacao bean for a tamale, 100 beans for a nice turkey hen. It was the 17th century when chocolate took off in Europe, lauded as being nutritious, medicinal, and even having aphrodisiac properties.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Nearly 26% Said This Was Their Favorite Candy Bar

Everyone deserves to treat themselves, and nothing satiates a sugar craving quite like a good ol' fashioned candy bar. Whether you are purchasing a snack right before you hit the movies or need a sweet treat on your way home from a long day at work, it's always the right time for a bite of gooey, chocolatey goodness. Although all bars are primarily coated in chocolate, some are dotted with salty nuts, layered with crispy wafers, or filled with gooey caramel, meaning that there's something out there for everyone and every mood — but of course we all have our favorites.
Retailmashed.com

Lucky Charms Has Good News For Marshmallow Lovers

With a wave of a magic wand a food wish has been granted. Lucky Charms has brought back its Just Magical Marshmallows. While the marshmallows are not missing from that favorite General Mills cereal, this newest offering of the Just Magically Delicious Marshmallows are the treat themselves. But, this concept isn't the first time that General Mills has offered just the marshmallows. In 2019, the brand answered fans calls by offering the special package via a giveaway (per Food Network). After the success of that first giveaway, another release was available in stores in 2020 (per Delish). Still, these special offerings disappeared from the shelf like the rainbow after a quick rainstorm.
Recipesmashed.com

Crispy Hasselback Potatoes Recipe

There's no doubt that potatoes are one of the most popular side dishes for dinner. There are many ways to serve potatoes, including French fries, chips, mashed, or just plain old baked potato. Recipe developer Catherine Brookes came up with this fantastic recipe for hasselback potatoes that brings a new spin to one of our favorite sides.
Restaurantsmashed.com

The Worst Wendy's Breakfast Item According To 31% Of People

Wendy's history with breakfast is complicated. The chain first experimented with offering this meal back in 1985 to little success, and a subsequent 2007 relaunch didn't exactly pan out either (via Deseret News). The reason for these failures, according to Wendy's CEO Todd Penegor, was that both menus confused customers with too many choices. Wendy's didn't call it quits, and in March 2020, the fast food chain decided to give it another go. This time, the breakfast menu featured simpler offerings based on some of their biggest hits, including a Breakfast Baconator and a Frosty-ccino, available in chocolate and vanilla. Over a year later, Wendy's breakfast is still going strong.
Behind Viral Videosmashed.com

Giada De Laurentiis Shares Oddly Satisfying Pasta-Making Video

Since she's known for her Italian cooking, we trust chef Giada De Laurentiis when it comes to her pasta. From the pasta brand De Laurentiis swears by to the way you should add cheese to your pasta, we know that she's got all the tips to making the perfect pasta dish. There's one recipe that De Laurentiis shared that she calls a "pantry pasta" because there's a chance you already have all the ingredients on hand sitting in your kitchen. But what if you want to get fancier and make some pasta from scratch?
Recipesatchisonglobenow.com

Honey as a Sugar Substitute

Honey is a sweet treasure from Mother Nature. To use it in cooking and baking in place of sugar can take some practice. Here are some tips to achieve success. For baking, start with recipes written specifically for honey instead of sugar. For each cup of honey used to replace...
Food & Drinksmashed.com

This Is How Oreos Are Actually Made

If you are ever having a bad day, just remember that every minute, 3,000 Oreos are made — and that's in each factory (via Business Insider). Basically, you will probably never have to worry about there being a shortage of Oreos because, while 3,000 cookies per minute might sound like a ridiculous amount to produce, Oreos are literally "Milk's Favorite Cookie," so it makes perfect sense why they are constantly in such high demand.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Starburst Just Announced An Unexpected New Twist On Its Classic Candy

It's hard not to love Starburst with its oh-so chewy texture and juicy, fruity flavors. While there have been a number of different flavors over the years to shake up how you enjoy Starburst, the candy is now coming out in a whole new form. On August 30, Starburst announced that it will be making its classic chewy candy in an aerated gummy version, called Starburst Airs (via PR Newswire). The new version of the candy will be squishy and bouncy for a fun, new texture that still packs in all the great taste.

Comments / 0

Community Policy