Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’ Ending Explained: The Sound and the Furies

By Brian Davis
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.]. As someone with a family member who suffers from a mental disorder, I know firsthand the difficulty of trying to unravel where the person ends and the disorder begins. It is a tangled web, never offering a clear picture of the answers you’re seeking, creating a constantly-moving target that has the capability to cause tremendous damage every time you misfire. In Ninja Theory’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — the recipient of a shiny new Xbox update— that same conflict is on full display through the lens of Senua, a Pict warrior on a journey to save the soul of her deceased lover, Dillion.

collider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorders#Ninja Theory#Pict#Norse#Gramr#Psycho Mantis#Garm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
TV SeriesCNET

The White Lotus season finale: That devastating ending explained

From the first scene of The White Lotus, HBO's hit tragicomedy about entitled tourists on a tropical vacation, we knew there'd been an unexpected death, and now we finally know who died. While the six-part limited series ended up being less big-twist murder mystery than sinister satire of class and colonialism, viewers filled social media feeds and subreddits with detailed theories on which character didn't make it out of the idyllic Hawaiian White Lotus resort alive.
Comicsthedigitalfix.com

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins ending explained

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is an action-packed feature that brings a child-friendly take on Hasbro’s beloved G.I. Joe toy line. But, let’s be frank, it isn’t the easiest story to grasp. With a revenge plot line, some mystical ninja goings-on, and the appearance of the international terrorist organisation Cobra, things can get a little confusing. You may be left thinking – how does Snake Eyes actually end? Warning spoilers ahead.
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Superman and Lois Episode 15 Ending Explained for Finale

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. The first season of Superman & Lois finally wrapped up into one of the most critically acclaimed tellings of the story of the Man of Steel as it not only focuses on the more human side of Clark Kent, it also featured one of the most comic accurate versions brought into the screen. As its ending gives a shocker to everyone, here is the finale explained.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Truth Be Told Season 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

‘Truth Be Told’ is a mystery drama series on Apple TV+ that centers around a decades-old murder. Originally thought to be the doing of a 16-year old neighbor’s kid, the revelation of new evidence prompts journalist and podcaster Poppy Parnell to once again dig into the case when she begins to suspect that the man who has been in prison for 19 years might just be innocent. Her search for the truth takes her on a long and complicated journey laden with secrets and moral dilemmas, so much so that the journalist’s own life begins to fall apart. The revelations at the end are startling, and the path to get to them, even more so. Let’s take another look at what happens in ‘Truth Be Told’ season 1 and how the mystery concludes. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Video GamesDen of Geek

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Ending Explained

This article contains major spoilers for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. There are many good reasons why The Witcher doesn’t feature Geralt of Rivia beheading a vampire and then quipping, “Fangs for the memories.” His sense of humor is more cutting and direct, definitely not as snarky as when his mentor Vesemir fights the leshen in the opening scene of Netflix’s animated spinoff, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. That difference may partly be explained by the movie’s ending, which enlightened fans about a number of worldbuilding details that cross over into the main series.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

12 Minutes walkthrough and endings explained

A 12 Minutes walkthrough will help explain this frustratingly obtuse puzzle game and all the endings or achievements you can get. The all-star cast hides a basic point and click adventure that buries its clues, and makes progression an absolute needle in a haystack hunt. Combined with the time loop mechanics that can often require repeated playthroughs just to reach the point where you want to try an idea, it's not a simple thing to get through. This guide will cover all the things you need to do to move the story along, and ultimately break the loop. This guide is, bar the things you actually have to do, spoiler free up to loop 7. Even then you won't see any of the story or plot in this guide until it's impossible to progress with out mentioning something.
Video GamesCollider

'The Evil Within 2' Ending, Explained

Video game protagonists aren’t known for having great luck, but Sebastian Castellanos surely trumps most of his peers in the category of misfortune. Over the course of two games, 2014’s The Evil Within and 2017’s The Evil Within 2, our poor hero has been hunted through haunted hospitals, forests and other dreary locales by a madman’s menagerie of mutated monsters. That’s in addition to losing his daughter in a house fire and the subsequent implosion of his marriage. So yeah, while it looks like he’s not going to pick out the winning lottery numbers anytime soon, it’s par for the course for the lead of an action-horror franchise.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Demonic Ending, Explained

Helmed by Neill Blomkamp, the exorcism horror movie ‘Demonic’ sees high-tech exorcist enterprises facing high-stake perils. The story begins by introducing the character of Carly, who is haunted by nightmares after her mother’s inexplicable past rampage. Due to the past episode, Carly is ostracized in the community and only keeps contact with her best friend, Sam.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

The Old Ways ending explained on Netflix

The Old Ways ending spoilers follow. While it's not a Netflix original, The Old Ways could prove to be a hit on the streaming service as the possession horror delivers the chills. The horror premiered at Sitges Film Festival last year and centres on Mexican-American reporter Cristina Lopez (Brigitte Kali...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Psychonauts 2 Ending Explained: Here’s how Raz’s story ends

The Psychonauts 2 story focuses on Raz’s quest to find the mole in the Psychonauts and unearth the mysteries surrounding Maligula, a destructive psychic that some are seemingly trying to raise from the dead. In the Psychonauts 2 ending, all of the long-awaited sequel’s mysteries are revealed. So who is Maligula, who is the mole, and how does the platformer wrap things up? Here’s all you need to know about how the next chapter of Raz’s story ends.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

No More Heroes 3 Review: Sound and fury

It’s been a while between drinks for Travis Touchdown. Besides a side-outing in 2019 with Travis Strikes Again, the No More Heroes series hasn’t had a new release since 2010’s No More Heroes 2. Lauded at the time for being an ‘adult’ game on a Nintendo system, the series went dormant for nearly a decade while developers Grasshopper Manufacture moved on to other projects. But here, 11 years after the last numbered title, Travis returns on Nintendo Switch with No More Heroes 3.
MoviesIGN

Candyman Ending Explained

SPOILERS! Here's how this sequel to the 1992 original relaunches the horror franchise in an exciting new direction. Nia DaCosta's Candyman is both a sequel and a relaunch. While it pays homage to the original films, it also breaks from the trends they established and builds to a thrilling conclusion that feels both unexpected yet completely fitting. What happens in the climax might seem complicated at first, given the surprising way it's set in motion. The film is far from straightforward, but the way its thematic pieces fall in place results not only in a great ending to the movie but a great new beginning for the Candyman series.
Moviesthecinemaholic.com

Really Love Ending, Explained

‘Really Love’ is a romantic drama that follows a whirlwind romance between a struggling artist and a law student. The film’s story explores the nuances of a relationship strained by the central characters’ individual ambitions, even while neither can deny the deep chemistry between them. Socio-economic pressures and familial expectations add further layers to their delicate love that seems to perpetually hang by a thread but has a deep and lasting impact on both Isaiah and Stevie. Time seems to stand still when they’re together, but their ambitions are only fed when they’re apart, and the film’s poetic finale seems to echo just that. Perhaps Stevie never truly left Isaiah, but does that mean they’ll end up together? Let’s take another look at the ending of ‘Really Love.’ SPOILERS AHEAD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy