‘Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice’ Ending Explained: The Sound and the Furies

A 12 Minutes walkthrough will help explain this frustratingly obtuse puzzle game and all the endings or achievements you can get. The all-star cast hides a basic point and click adventure that buries its clues, and makes progression an absolute needle in a haystack hunt. Combined with the time loop mechanics that can often require repeated playthroughs just to reach the point where you want to try an idea, it's not a simple thing to get through. This guide will cover all the things you need to do to move the story along, and ultimately break the loop. This guide is, bar the things you actually have to do, spoiler free up to loop 7. Even then you won't see any of the story or plot in this guide until it's impossible to progress with out mentioning something.