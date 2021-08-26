Ngaiire: 3 review – radiant and rich third album meets the artist on her own terms

Tokyo-based producer Prettybwoy explores identity and uncertainty on his debut album, Tayutau. Arriving September 17th via SVBKVLT, a label that he's been part of since 2016, the new record comprises ten tracks of experimental garage, techno and ambient with artwork by Wang Jingxin. There are also guest appearances from Primula and IIII. It'll be followed by a separate EP of remixes, details of which have yet to be revealed. Made over the last two years, Tayutau was delayed several times due to burnt hard drives, job losses and pandemic-fuelled anxiety. "Too many things have changed since starting to make this album, and I think that is reflected in the production," Prettybwoy described in a statement. "The album can be split into three parts—tracks I made before the pandemic when things felt stable, tracks made during lockdown in isolation, and tracks made during the cautious and conflicted opening up and the lead-up to the Olympics. There has been so much confusion and changes back and forth, but I want to have hope and try to keep focused, which at times hasn't been easy." Those emotions are reflected in the LP's title. Tayutau, a Japanese term used in literature, refers to a state of indecisiveness. "To lose determination or purpose, often temporarily, or to drift or sway to and fro," as the label describes it. The album also probes the question of national identity and geography. "This is a trip in search of my new identity, or maybe to understand my current one," Prettybwoy said. "I am Japanese, living in Japan, but my music is only released by labels from other countries. I am a member of SVBKVLT (China) and also POLAAR (France), but where or who am I in Japan?’ Prettybwoy's most recent release on SVBKVLT is the single "Centrifugal" for the 2020 compilation, Cache 02. His latest output on POLAAR includes a remix on the 2019 compilation ​​Territoires Vol. 2, as well as his Parallel Lives EP from 2018. Listen to "Destination feat. IIII" off Tayutau.