For the last week we have been revisiting some of our favourite episodes from 2020. This one was first broadcast on 24 June. On 28 May 2016 the photographer Jeff McCurry was taking pictures of a 17-year-old western lowland gorilla called Harambe in Cincinnati zoo when a child entered the enclosure. The zookeepers reacted by shooting the gorilla dead. The child was unhurt. What was a local story suddenly became a global phenomenon as a result of McCurry’s picture and social media. Harambe’s image was everywhere. Despite his photo being shared billions of times, however, McCurry did not gain much financially. Since then advances in technology have given the world non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and McCurry has a way of finally cashing in on his famous image.