COVID-19 Update

Monday the state reported 13 deaths from COVID-19, and nearly a total of 600 new cases. Another 12 of the deaths involved people who died not too long ago and weren’t reported until this week after a completion of death certificate reviews. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday when the deaths had all occurred. The people who died ranged in age from as young as in their 30’s… to over 80 years old… included a Fairbanks woman in her 70s. The death reported Tuesday was in an Anchorage woman in her 60s. In all, 419 Alaskans and eight non-residents have died from COVID-19. Both federal and state data show that illness and complications from the virus are significantly less severe in people who are vaccinated than in people who are not. In the state– 54 percent are considered fully vaccinated. The US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week for individuals aged 16 years and older. Though The Emergency Use Authorization will continue for individuals aged 12 through 15 years and for the administration of a third dose in immuno-compromised people.