Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

COVID-19 Update

By hcorson
youralaskalink.com
 4 days ago

Monday the state reported 13 deaths from COVID-19, and nearly a total of 600 new cases. Another 12 of the deaths involved people who died not too long ago and weren’t reported until this week after a completion of death certificate reviews. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday when the deaths had all occurred. The people who died ranged in age from as young as in their 30’s… to over 80 years old… included a Fairbanks woman in her 70s. The death reported Tuesday was in an Anchorage woman in her 60s. In all, 419 Alaskans and eight non-residents have died from COVID-19. Both federal and state data show that illness and complications from the virus are significantly less severe in people who are vaccinated than in people who are not. In the state– 54 percent are considered fully vaccinated. The US Food and Drug Administration granted full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week for individuals aged 16 years and older. Though The Emergency Use Authorization will continue for individuals aged 12 through 15 years and for the administration of a third dose in immuno-compromised people.

www.youralaskalink.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Pfizer#Fairbanks#Public Health#Alaskans
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

EU countries drop U.S. from safe travel list

BRUSSELS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - European Union governments agreed on Monday to remove the United States and five other countries from the EU's safe travel list, meaning those visitors are likely to face tighter controls, such as tests and quarantines. Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia have also been...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states that have banned mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy