Tour Shelby Girard's Wildly Stylish Connecticut Home

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Buying a sofa is one of the most important purchases you’ll make for your home. It’s the place where rest, relaxation, and snuggles (as well as constant binge-watching sessions) will take place with friends, family, and loved ones, so finding the right one is beyond crucial. With so many places to shop for sofas, sometimes the best thing to do is turn to a trusted retailer — in this case, Macy’s. The iconic department store is well-known for its wide and luxurious sofa selection, and in recent years, its online selection has only gotten better. To say Macy’s has stepped up its sofa game would be an understatement. They have a mix of classic, traditional styles that’ll fit with any decor style, and modern pieces with a mid-century flair you’d normally only find at high-end competitors. Best of all, now through August 22, you can save big on select sofas styles and furniture for your place with their Value Add sale, with some discounts as steep as 40 percent off, solidifying Macy’s as one of this summer’s must-shop sofa destinations. We rounded up 12 Macy’s sofas you can shop right now for the ultimate end-of-summer living room glow-up.