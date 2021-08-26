Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Lorry drivers hit out at GPs over long waits and ‘extortionate’ fees for medical checks

By Ben Chapman
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8R56_0bdn8YtF00

GPs have been accused of potentially contributing to a nationwide shortage of lorry drivers that has caused shelves in some supermarket aisles to lay empty.

Drivers say GPs have quoted them “extortionate” fees of up to £160, as well as wait times of six weeks, to obtain vital medical checks . Some drivers say that their GP has even refused to make an appointment to carry out the checks.

All lorry drivers require a “fit to drive” assessment before they can apply for an HGV licence. Drivers aged over 45 must go through the process every five years and those 65-plus need to do them annually.

The checks were deprioritised during the pandemic leading to a backlog of applications that has increasingly been filled by private providers, many of whom charge a fraction of the amount that GPs do.

This week, the British Medical Association, a representative body for doctors, wrote to the government urging ministers to make it mandatory for drivers to obtain fit to work checks through their own GP.

The BMA claimed that only a GP with full access to a driver’s medical records could properly carry out the assessment. It warned that drivers could be withholding important information about conditions like epilepsy or diabetes in order to obtain a licence.

Dr Peter Holden, chair of the BMA’s professional fees committee, said drivers were “bypassing the queue” at their local GP by going to a private provider.

While he conceded that private firms might help to alleviate a backlog of HGV licence applications he said it created a risk that “medical conditions may be, either intentionally or unintendedly, understated and this has already had a grave impact on road safety”.

The claim angered lorry drivers who hit back at the allegation they are risking road safety, arguing that they have been forced to look elsewhere because GP’s have been overcharging for what is a relatively quick and simple medical check. One driver accused GPs of “profiteering”.

Harrie Vogels, who has been a lorry driver for 40 years, said the prices GPs charge are “ridiculous”. Private companies are able to do the medicals for around £50 – around £100 less than GPs often charge – he said. Dozens of companies advertise for the checks on Google, quoting similar fees.

Mr Vogels, who is 67, has to have a new check each year as well as an eye test costing £40. “It is a lot of money. I have been to some of these private companies myself and they are real doctors. Most of them work on weekends which is when drivers have time.”

“I think [the BMA] want to get rid of them so that GPs can get more money,” said Mr Vogels.

The BMA did not respond to the allegation.

Another driver, who did not wish to be named, said that GPs were causing a bottleneck in licence applications that would worsen if they had a “monopoly” on fit-to-work checks.

Gerald Davison, who is seeking to apply for a licence, said he was quoted £135 by his GP.

“The price in comparison to private services is extortionate. If you can get a service, in good faith where you will be honest, with a registered doctor, why would you pay over twice the price and wait a very long time?”

“I suspect that my GP practice is busy enough as it is and sets their pricing to dissuade patients from using them for this purpose,” he said.

“The exam is a relatively quick process. I cannot see a justification for charges in excess of £100.”

The BMA did not comment on why GPs’ fees were higher.

Haulage industry bosses have said a backlog in licence applications at the Driver and Vehicle Licence Authority is partly to blame for increasing problems with supplies of food and a host of other products.

Thousands of applications were held up due to the pandemic, worsening a shortage of lorry drivers. The DVLA blamed social distancing rules in force at its Swansea headquarters as well as strikes. Last week it started processing applications from motorists who submitted licence forms in early June.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Lorry#Gps#Hgv#Bma#Dvla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TrafficBBC

How serious is the shortage of lorry drivers?

Several companies have complained about a shortage of lorry drivers, which has created shortages of some products. But a combination of Covid, Brexit and other factors, means there aren't enough drivers to meet demand. How have companies been affected?. Nando's temporarily closed 50 sites blaming supply chain issues. McDonalds stopped...
Public HealthIFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
TrafficBBC

Andover A303 crash: Lorry driver arrested after three people die

A lorry driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after three people died in a four-vehicle crash. The two women and a man were killed in the collision on the A303 near Andover, Hampshire, on Wednesday morning. Police said the crash involved a Vauxhall Astra, a food delivery van,...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Student nurse, 22, who tested positive for Covid before flying home from Majorca claims she was left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel and says she'd 'rather be in prison'

A student nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 before flying home from Majorca has claimed she's been left 'starving and begging for water' in a Spanish quarantine hotel. Sophie Burdge, 22, from Barry, Wales, spent a week on the Balearic Island with a friend following a tough few months during which she lost her partner.
HobbiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Euromillions jackpot winner Adrian Bayford is 'consumed with guilt' as son, 13, fights for life after his quad bike was hit by car driven by his sister, 15, in grounds of family mansion

EuroMillions jackpot winner Adrian Bayford is 'guilt ridden' over the quad bike accident that has left his teenage son fighting for his life. Friends said the former postman – who shared £148m win with is former wife Gillian - is said to blame himself for the tragic accident involving his teenage son.
EconomyBBC

New visas urged to tackle EU lorry driver shortage

The UK should grant 10,000 EU lorry drivers visas to solve a labour crisis that has led to shortages of goods on British supermarket shelves, a lobby group says. Logistics UK, which represents freight firms, says Brexit and Covid-19 caused lorry drivers to leave the UK, but a temporary visa could lure them back.
TrafficTelegraph

If we want more lorry drivers, we have to pay them better

As you sow, so shall you reap, one Remainer friend gleefully said to me the other day on reading of empty supermarket shelves, that Nandos has been forced to shut 50 restaurants because of supply shortages, and that McDonald’s had stopped selling milkshakes and bottled drinks because it can’t get hold of the stock.
Carsmotor1.com

DVSA recruits more HGV examiners to help tackle lorry driver shortage

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) has announced plans to take on more HGV examiners in a bid to reduce lorry driver shortages. The shortfall in driver numbers has made national news headlines of late, with industry body Logistics UK calling on the government to take action. According to...
WorldBBC

Morrisons calls for action on lorry driver dearth

Supermarket chain Morrisons has joined a growing chorus in the food and drink industry calling for government help to recruit lorry drivers. Boss David Potts indicated HGV drivers should be eligible for Skilled Worker visas, allowing them to work in the UK. Separately, the food and drink industry has asked...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

130+ UK Doctors: Failed COVID Policies Caused ‘Massive’ Harm, Especially to Children

Added by Johanna Anim Caviezel on August 29, 2021. Tags: 130+ UK Doctors, childrenshealthdefense.org, Harmful Covid Policies, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A letter this week to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other UK government officials, signed by more than 130 UK medical professionals, accused the government of mishandling its response to the COVID pandemic, resulting in “massive, permanent and unnecessary harm” to the country.
Public HealthTelegraph

Six in 10 care homes will be forced to sack staff over Covid vaccination

Six in 10 care homes say they will be forced to sack members of staff who are refusing to get vaccinated ahead of the government deadline, The Telegraph understands. The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has ordered all care home staff to receive their first dose of a Covid vaccine by Sep 16 so they are fully vaccinated by the time regulations come into force on Nov 11.
Public Healthwtva.com

Long wait times for COVID tests

The coronavirus is putting stress on every level of our healthcare system. We checked in with our local urgent care clinics to see how the surge in cases is causing an increase in COVID testing.
EconomyShropshire Star

Government wants employers to invest in UK workforce amid HGV driver shortage

It comes ahead of the UK’s furlough scheme ending on September 30. The Government wants employers to invest in UK-based workers rather than relying on labour from abroad as businesses contend with a shortage of HGV drivers. Supermarkets and suppliers are struggling to meet demand following an exodus of drivers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy