Fairbanks, AK

Danali Bear Attack

By hcorson
youralaskalink.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdded by hcorson on August 26, 2021. A 55-year-old man from Indiana is in stable condition this morning after a bear attack in Denali National Park and Preserve. The visitor, who had been hiking alone when the attack took place, was treated for puncture wounds to his calf, left ribs, and left shoulder by medical providers who were traveling on a park transit bus. He was then transported via ambulance to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. At approximately 8:19 pm on August 23, 2021, park rangers received a 911 call from a park transit bus driver who had picked up an injured visitor at the Eielson Visitor Center. The man, who has not been identified, was hiking alone in the Thoroughfare Pass area of the park to the south of the Park Road when the attack took place. While hiking through dense fog, the visitor stated that a grizzly with two 1 or 2-year-old cubs nearby charged at him from bushes approximately 100 feet away. He was able to deploy bear spray, but only after the bear had knocked him down.

