Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Independent

Model suffers head injuries after leopard attacks her during photo shoot

By Tom Batchelor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LBaY_0bdn8TTc00

Police in Germany are investigating after a leopard reportedly attacked a model during a photo shoot, causing the female victim to suffer severe head injuries.

The 36-year-old model, whose identity has not been made public, was airlifted to hospital following the incident on Tuesday in the eastern German town of Nebra.

News agency dpa said the focus of the police probe was on the 48-year-old owner of the leopard.

She is said to have been keeping two leopards along with other animals at a compound in the town and is being investigated on suspicion of negligent bodily harm.

A public health officer visited the woman’s compound on Wednesday to check whether the animals were adequately kept and if the facility met regulatory standards, dpa said.

The animal handler is reported to have owned the leopards since 2019 and worked for 20 years as an animal trainer for circuses and amusement parks.

Her name and that of the victim were not released in line with German privacy rules.

Additional reporting by agencies

Comments / 1

The Independent

The Independent

226K+
Followers
104K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injuries#The Leopard#Germany#Animals#Accident#Celebrities#Dpa#Leopards
Related
AnimalsInternational Business Times

36-Year-Old Model Mauled By Leopard After Entering Animal's Enclosure For Photoshoot

A 36-year-old model was mauled by a leopard Tuesday during a photoshoot in Germany. The woman, identified as Jessica Leidolph, had voluntarily entered the enclosure of two leopards at a retirement home for show animals located in a private property in the state of Saxony-Anhalt. Leidolph, who described herself as an animal lover, suffered serious head injuries inside the enclosure, FBC News reported.
AnimalsShropshire Star

Officers face unusual call to calm horse down after walker injured

A police officer brought up on a Shropshire farm helped deal with a troublemaker of a different breed after a walker was injured. PC Grace Mottram and PC Paul Florey were called to reports of a horse charging at people walking in a field near Goscote Lane in Bloxwich, Walsall, on Wednesday.
Harris County, TXInternational Business Times

Pet Dogs Maul Man Out On Morning Walk, Victim Critical After 'Horrific' Attack

A man in Texas is in critical condition after he was mauled by two pit bulls while he was out for an early morning walk. The man, who was not identified, was at the 4300 block of Queens Retreat Drive in Harris County when the dogs attacked him Thursday. The canines crossed the street to approach the man as he tried to back away. He was transported to a local hospital, authorities said, Houston Chronicle reported.
AnimalsBBC

Woman seriously injured by her dog in attack

A woman who was attacked by her American bulldog has been left with life-changing injuries. Nottinghamshire Police said the dog turned on a child at a home in Hoylake Crescent, Bilborough, on Saturday evening. Two women at the property intervened and were repeatedly bitten on the face, arms and stomach...
AnimalsNewsweek

Three Pit Bulls Maul 60-Year-Old Woman to Death

Three pit bull terriers have been euthanized after they mauled a 60-year-old woman to death in Pennsylvania, state police said. Rhoda Wagner was found dead on the lawn outside her home in Miller Township on July 28, WHTM reported. Pennsylvania State Police said a passerby alerted authorities after seeing the...
PetsPosted by
IBTimes

Grandparents Fight Off Leopard After It Grabbed 2-Year-Old By Her Leg

A 2-year-old girl in India had a miraculous escape from the jaws of a leopard after her grandparents managed to fight off the animal. The child's right foot was already in the big cat's mouth when the elderly couple bravely took on the animal. The incident happened Thursday midnight in the state of Madhya Pradesh in a village close to Kuno National Park, The Times Of India reported.
Winchester, KYWTVQ

“A horrific accident”: family dog attacks 11-year-old

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – One family in Winchester had a tragic start to their weekend when one of the family dogs attacked an 11-year-old boy early Friday morning before school. The attack cost the boy one of his ears and the dog his life. Jessica Conner and her 11-year-old son...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Alligator theme park handler shows off injuries after witnesses pulled her from enclosure after attack

An alligator handler at a Utah theme park who was pulled from the reptile’s enclosure after it attacked, has shown-off her injuries following the incident. Lindsay Bull, who works at the West Valley City reptile and bird centre in Utah, suffered a damaged tendon and multiple fractures during the alligator attack on Saturday, in which she was pulled into the animal’s enclosure.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Partially Eaten Body Of Baby Girl Found; Autopsy Confirms Animal Attack

In a tragic incident, the police have discovered the partially eaten body of a nine-month-old girl child near a pond. The shocking discovery was made Sunday afternoon in Lakhimpur district in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, reported The Times Of India. The child had gone missing while sleeping with her mother in the courtyard of her house.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Man is charged with killing 41 horses who were found shot dead on a farm while their owner was in hospital

A man has been arrested following the discovery of 41 horses, including pregnant mares, that were shot dead in western Queensland. The horses were found by a member of the public late on August 5 at a property about 60km north of Longreach, with initial investigations indicating the animals were killed sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday last week, police said.
AnimalsInternational Business Times

Woman Bitten By Pet Dog Multiple Times While Protecting Child From Canine

A woman suffered life-changing injuries while protecting a child from a dog attack in England on Sunday. Another woman, who was helping her, suffered minor injuries after the pet dog attacked her. The child was with the two women at a home in Hoylake Crescent, Bilborough, when the incident happened...
Pennsylvania StatePeople

Pa. Woman Mauled to Death While Breaking up Fight Between Dogs She Was Watching: 'Special Person'

A Pennsylvania woman who was watching her roommate's dogs was mauled to death while trying to beak up a fight between the animals. On July 28, Rhoda Wagner was found dead in her front yard with three dogs running loose around her, PennLive reports. Responding authorities took the dogs, all pit bulls, into custody and through an investigation determined Wagner had been mauled to death. All three dogs were since euthanized with the consent of the owner, authorities said.

Comments / 1

Community Policy