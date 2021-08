Kansas police said the 2-year-old child, who was found dead inside a hot car Tuesday, had wandered outside his home after waking up from a nap and got into the vehicle. Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said Thursday the child's mother was unaware the boy had left the home. Authorities said the mother and the toddler were napping together. The mother later found the boy unresponsive in the car. Deputies and medical personnel responded to the home and carried out CPR on the child.