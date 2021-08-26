Cancel
Brookings, SD

Meetings 08-26-21

By Aug 26, 2021
Brookings Register
 4 days ago

• The Brookings Domestic Abuse Shelter Women’s Support Group holds a Zoom meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. every Sunday. For more information, call 692-SAFE (7233). • The Brookings Toastmasters Club 3712 meets every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Mission Coffeehouse in the eastside room at the First Lutheran Church. Visitors are welcome. The club provides an excellent opportunity to learn public speaking skills, as well as meeting business men and women from the Brookings area. For more information, call 605-592-0720.

